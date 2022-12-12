Cumberland County Commissioner Colleen Mall wants the county’s various committees to adhere to county rules when it comes to seeking money for purchases.
County rules state requests for purchases and appropriations are to be submitted in writing, giving the commissioners reasons for the request and the estimated cost.
“I would like to request that we uphold that. We have verbal requests,” Commissioner Colleen Mall said during the county rules committee meeting Nov. 29. Mall does not serve on the rules committee.
“Any appropriation at any level of committee, we should get it in writing … At building and grounds, why do I need XYZ — in writing.”
Lack of that documentation requires requests and information to be found only in minutes, she said.
“You have to capture all of that detail with people just talking,” Mall said.
But Mall questioned what can be done if rules — no matter how comprehensive or thorough — are not followed.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said, “All these rules boil down to the committees enforcing it. It’s up to the commission to follow the process.”
Foster said there can be emergency situations where some items are not placed on the agenda because the need arises between the publication of the agenda and the meeting.
“You can hold things up another month,” Foster said.
Stone said, “That’s up to the chair making that call. Things do come up. If the numbers were there, we went ahead. If the numbers weren’t there, we didn’t.
“But sometimes, the numbers aren’t there and you can’t stop an emergency.”
She pointed to the structural issues identified at the Cumberland County Courthouse.
Mall said, “But department heads need to be responsible for knowing that they have to submit something … We don’t see it. We need to see it.”
She said she had seen no written documentation of the needs of the Homestead Tower. There had been an emergency request for a vehicle purchase the month before, she said.
Mall said the various boards of the county needed to maintain copies of their rules and make them available to the public. That includes the beer board and the health and safety standards board.
The beer board had questioned how to handle situations when businesses are cited for selling alcohol to individuals under the legal age of 21 years old. Tom Isham, 2nd District commissioner, said there needed to be some uniformity in how offenses were handled — through fines or suspension of permits.
He also noted that not following the rules could result in rules becoming unenforceable.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, is not a member of the panel, but recalled a the commission agreeing four years earlier that each board would approve their rules and file them with the county mayor’s office.
“Every time they make a change, that should be made with the mayor’s office,” Stone said. “And then the mayor can put that online.”
Foster said, “Two or three committees actually complied with that. Very few did it.”
Stone said, “It was supposed to make government more accessible to the citizens. I thought it was a good thing.”
Foster said his office does sometimes have trouble getting information from committees. Minutes of meetings could be posted online, but only after being approved by the committee and signed by the chairman.
“A lot of times we don’t get the approved signed minutes,” Foster said.
Foster said his staff often drafts resolutions for the full commission to vote on, but they don’t attend the meetings. They rely on information from the chairperson to convey the panel’s intent.
“The chairman has to say what passed,” Foster said. “You could miss something making it to an agenda by the chairman not getting with the staff.”
Mall also asked that the rules require minutes of earlier meetings to be distributed prior to the next meeting, giving commissioners time to review prior to the meeting.
“I think it would go a lot smoother,” Mall said.
The panel did approve a change in the rules for the public records commission. The panel is to include a judge holding court in the county — Cumberland County General Sessions Judge Amanda Worley is appointed to the panel. But Stone, who serves as chairperson of the PRC, said it can be difficult for the judge to get away during the day for a meeting.
“They work every day and prep for cases on Friday,” Stone said. “I think that judge should be able to do their work for the sake of the community.”
State law does allow the judge to send a designee. The panel approved seeking a change in county rules to allow Worley to choose a representative to the PRC meetings, held about twice a year — more often if there is a need.
The PRC also asked to expand its membership with an at-large member, bringing the number of members to seven.
Stone said the panel is requesting Beth Davis from Foster’s office. Davis is the county’s point of contact for all public record requests and keeps the minutes for the committee, ensuring her presence.
“We have a hard time meeting quorum requirements,” Stone told the rules committee. “We do not ever need a member that’s not committed to attending.”
Other members serve on the board by virtue of their office — register or deeds, county clerk, county archivist.
“We need to be able to approve the minutes and get the work done,” Stone said.
The rule change would allow for additional at-large members appointed by the county mayor, depending on the panel’s needs.
“We might request an IT person if we ever hire one for the county,” Stone said.
The changes were approved by the rules committee and will go before the full commission in December.
Members of the panel said they would like to review the county’s rules and seek input on possible improvements and changes.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, said, “I would be interested in somehow us organizing an effort to look at our rules more deeply together. And this forum is the only way we can legally do that.”
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, said a representative from County Technical Assistance Service had referred to Putnam County’s commission rules as among the best in the state. He offered to obtain a copy for the panel’s review and to seek input from CTAS on improvements.
