The Cumberland County Commission will meet in a closed session with the county attorney tonight at 5 p.m.
The meeting notice, sent Friday afternoon, says attorney Philip Burneet and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster will update commissioners on legal issues involving the county.
The commission will begin their June meeting at 6 p.m. in the large courtroom of the Cumberland County Courthouse. The agenda includes sale of property owned by the county, appointment of a Veterans Service Officer and budget amendments.
The delinquent tax committee of the Cumberland County Commission will meet in the small meeting room of the Cumberland County Courthouse at 4 p.m.
Meetings are open to the public. However, meeting capacity will be limited to 50 people due to social distancing.
