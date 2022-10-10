The Cumberland County Commission will take its October meeting on the road, moving to the Cumberland Meeting Room of the Art Circle Public Library, 3 East St.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.
The move is necessary after a structural engineer determined a portion of the 1905 courthouse is at risk of roof collapse. The discovery led to the immediate closure of the Cumberland County Clerk’s office Sept. 29 and subsequent relocation to the former Progressive Savings Bank building at 1760 S. Main St.
The commission’s meeting room is also in the affected portion of the facility.
The engineer found two of the three trusses supporting the roof have deteriorated, making the area unsafe. Entrances at the front of the courthouse and sides have also been closed to the public.
The building is accessible through the basement door on Thurman Ave.
The closure did not impact the Veterans Service, Register of Deeds or Cumberland County Mayor’s offices.
The commission will convene at 6 p.m. for its monthly meeting. The agenda includes the sale of delinquent tax property owned by the county, removal of a portion of Drew Howard Rd. from the official county road list; extension of Mayfair Dr. on the official county road list; and budget amendments impacting the Emergency Management Agency, Register of Deeds office, Sheriff’s Office, Community Development, and schools budget.
The delinquent tax committee will meet at 4:15 prior to the full commission meeting. The panel recommends the sale of property the county owns due to nonpayment of property taxes. That meeting will be held in the small meeting room of the Cumberland County Courthouse, which is not impacted by the structural issues.
