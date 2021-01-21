The Cumberland County Commission voted to remove a resolution condemning the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, citing division within the community and the fact the county had not spoken against demonstrations that turned violent during the summer.
“We all agree there’s never a time or place for violent behavior, so I wonder why this is on our agenda in the first place,” said John Patterson, 9th District commissioner.
He noted the nation had just commemorated the life of Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., who had always advocated peaceful protest.
“Leaders of both parties have failed us to gain power and adopted a policy of win at all costs. It seems we’re no longer satisfied at winning an election. We’re told we must cancel our opponents. We’re told we must silence and punish our enemies. But President Lincoln told us a nation divided against itself cannot stand. This resolution does nothing to unite us, and I’m against it.”
Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, had submitted a resolution that said, “Whereas, the Cumberland County Commission condemns the storming of the nation’s capitol on January 6, 2021, as an unlawful breach of the peace and an assault on the sanctity of democracy;
“Now, therefore, be it resolved, by the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners that they condemn the storming of the nation’s capitol on January 6, 2021, as an unlawful breach of the peace and an assault on the sanctity of democracy.”
Holbrook said, “When I submitted this resolution, I intended to keep it as simple as possible. I did not want to get into a discussion of Trump or Biden or Black Lives Matter or defunding the police or other polarizing opinions. All I wanted to say is that what happened at the Capitol was despicable, undemocratic and deeply disturbing.”
She noted the commission had taken up issues of Second Amendment rights and immigration in the past. The commission approved a resolution to declare the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” county and a resolution of “No consent to refugee resettlement in Cumberland County.”
“These are largely symbolic gestures,” Holbrook said.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, and Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, co-sponsored the resolution.
Hyder said, “I got some people not happy with it. I think they didn’t understand it was the violence. That’s why I was willing to co-sponsor it. It was short and simple and to the point. We wasn’t taking sides. We were just saying that was despicable, the violence that day. I was watching that day. I couldn’t believe it.”
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said her initial reaction to the resolution was that it did not address the protests over the summer that sometimes became violent. She offered a revised resolution related to all acts of violence that have occurred during the past year.
It said, “Whereas the Cumberland County Commission recognizes that citizens have the Constitutional right to peaceful protest;
“Whereas acts of violence, destruction, or trespassing in the name of legitimate protest do not constitute peaceful protest;
“Whereas the Cumberland County Commission condemns the storming of the nation’s capitol on January 6, 2021, as an unlawful breach of peace and an assault on the sanctity of democracy;
“Whereas the Cumberland County Commission also condemns the violence, destruction, trespassing and rioting that plagued our nation in 2020;
“Now, therefore, be it resolved, by the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners that they condemn the storming of the nation’s capitol on January 6, 2021, as well as all violent and destructive protests of 2020 as an unlawful breach of peace and an assault on the sanctity of democracy.”
Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, supported Stone’s resolution.
Stone said the commission might also consider a section stating, “the Cumberland County Commission further condemns those state and local governments who refused to take necessary actions to protect their citizens’ property during the riots of 2020.”
Mall said she felt the original resolution “didn’t go far enough.”
“This is not a simple situation. It’s not a simple resolution. I do agree with condemning all violence as it relates to so-called peaceful riots, and we need to extend that far beyond that Capitol. That was horrifying, but the other riots were just as horrifying,” Mall said.
Holbrook said, “If it’s the only way something will get passed, I will go along with the amendment. But my original thought was to keep it as simple as possible.”
Mark Baldwin, 7th District commissioner, said he believed the commission should focus on Cumberland County issues.
“I feel like this entire resolution is unnecessary,” he said. “I feel like the tax-paying citizens of Cumberland County would rather us focus on county issues and not be passing resolutions …
“The original resolution was cherry picking. That’s the emails and phone calls I’ve dealt with today.”
Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner, said the violence at the Capitol was “despicable,” as was violence that occurred in other communities. He said he would abstain if the resolution were brought to a vote, believing the commission needed to focus on the county.
“I feel like this resolution could just drive a wedge between the parties where there is already a great divide. And we need to try and bring out community back together,” he added.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, said his constituents had asked how the resolution served the needs of Cumberland County residents.
“This seems to be more divisive than unity building,” he said. “I would support just pulling it, if that’s even possible.”
Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner, suggested not voting on the resolution.
Stone said, “I had a hard time when I saw the resolution, because if I vote no, it sounds like I’m supporting violent behavior. I do not. None of us do. I tried to make something that reflected a more balanced approach to any violence.”
She and Mall both agreed to remove their support for the revised resolution.
Stone then moved to remove the original resolution, supported by Mall.
Hyder and Lowe said they agreed with pulling the original resolution they had co-sponsored.
The motion passed 17-1, with Holbrook voting against removing the resolution.
