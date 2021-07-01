The Cumberland County Commission agreed to donate property on Northside Dr. to the state of Tennessee for construction of the Northwest Connector.
When complete, the Northwest Connector will connect Genesis Rd. to Hwy. 127 N. in the area of Bojangles and Arby’s, and to Hwy. 70 N. at Northside Dr. near the complex the county purchased last year.
The first phase of the road is already built, tying Hwy. 70 N. to Hwy. 70 W. from Northside Dr. to Tennessee Ave.
The donation includes a small amount of property on Northside Dr. for the project’s right-of-way and construction of a five-lane road with sidewalks and curb and gutters, a permanent slope easement and a 10-foot
construction easement for use during the road construction.
The donation was unanimously approved by the commission during its June 21 meeting.
In other business, the commission approved the following items:
•budget resolution transferring $6,004 from the unassigned fund balance to the trustee’s commission
•budget resolution transferring $12,452 in the highway department budget from overtime pay and the unassigned fund balance to cover shortfalls in longevity, other fringe benefits, and equipment and machinery parts
•budget resolution transferring $32,295 from the county unassigned fund balance to cover bonus payments and Social Security for county employees; and $33,910 in the sanitation fund balance to pay $31,500 in employee bonuses and $2,410 in Social Security; and $808 from the Highway Fund fund balance to pay $750 in employee bonuses and $58 in Social Security
•$22,154 budget resolution for the sanitation department, moving funds from laborers and benefits for recycling and convenience centers to pay for increased expenses in waste pickup laborers and $20,000 from the fund balance to pay increased costs for contracts with private agencies
•$77,282 budget resolution using money in the county general fund balance to pay The Barrett Group for recoveries discovered in a sales tax audit
•budget resolution recognizing $298,187 in grants funds for the railroad authority and budgeting additional construction expenses
•$512,319 budget resolution to ensure no budget line in the county’s budget finishes the fiscal year with a negative balance, with $61,131 in additional revenue, $146,077 in departmental expense reductions and $305,111 from the county’s general fund balance
•budget resolution recognizing $4,000 in COVID-19 grant funds to the Cumberland County School Nutrition Program, applied to cafeteria personnel salaries
•budget resolution moving $4,723 in the school system pre-school budget to cover additional expenses in instructional supplies, teacher assistants, state retirement and psychological personnel
•budget resolution moving $7,010 in the general purpose school budget to cover additional expenses for teacher assistants, part-time medical staff and bus driver pay
•budget resolution to move $8,500 from the school system cafeteria personnel budget to pay for increased unemployment compensation costs
•budget resolution moving $10,500 from the school nutrition budget for maintenance personnel to pay for maintenance and repair services of equipment
•budget resolution using $14,660.44 allocated for school transportation maintenance and vehicle parts to purchase bus routing software
•budget resolution recognizing an increase in USDA commodities revenue and corresponding increasing in food costs for the school nutrition department
•budget resolution recognizing $141,913.27 in learning camp transportation grant to the school system and allocating the funds for transportation costs
•budget resolution recognizing a $178,714 grant to the school system for remote learning technology, approximately one-third the cost of the school system’s one-to-one technology purchase last year, and increasing the school system fund balan-
ce
•budget resolution recognizing $846,496.38 in state education funds for the summer learning programs and allocating the funds among the summer learning camp, bridge camp and STREAM camp programs
•budget resolution reallocating $373,678 among departments in the school system to ensure no budget line ended the fiscal year with a negative balance
