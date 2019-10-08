The Cumberland County Recycling Center, with help from Clean Harbors, helped 470 households dispose of old paint and chemicals for cleaning, yard maintenance or vehicle upkeep with the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday. Julie Henry helps unload cans of paint from one person’s car. The Recycling Center on Maryetta St. takes paint year-round and recently began accepting fencing, fluorescent tube bulbs and cooking oil. Residents can also take their old electronics to the recycling centers on Peavine Rd., Maryetta St. or at Homestead on Hwy. 127 S.