The Cumberland County Industrial Development Board approved a $190,000 grant for the construction and installation of a new fire pump and generator inside the CoLinx company's building on Genesis Rd. in order to supply emergency water to the building’s sprinkler system.
The grant comes from the city of Crossville and is awarded by the IDB. It is a reimbursement-style grant. The grant was approved during a video conference meeting last week.
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood explained the current water tank which was supplied by the city is no longer cost effective to use for either the city or the company. The city has approved awarding $190,000 toward the construction project to the IDB to be used to reimburse expenses incurred by the company for the project.
After the new generator and fire pump is successfully installed, the city will demolish the current water tank, building and pump. Once that is demolished, the company will be responsible for capping the water line from the water tank. Any unused portion of the grant funds will be returned to the city of Crossville.
City of Crossville Attorney William Ridley said CoLinx “will have a large expense on their part” for the project.
The grant was awarded after a motion was made by Mike Dalton. Dalton’s motion was supported by Pepe Perron. It was unanimously approved.
The IDB also elected officers for the board.
Doug Parkey was elected chairman of the IDB.
Perron was elected vice chairman.
Amanda Elmore was re-elected secretary.
IDB board members Bobby Randolph, Butch Smith and Cliff Wightman did not participate in the video conference meeting.
