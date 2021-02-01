This active weather pattern will continue with rain chances coming back on Thursday and Friday and snow showers possible from Friday night through Saturday night. Some of the coldest air of the season is possible around Super Bowl Sunday with high temperatures possibly only in the 20s and lows could be in the single digits.
A lot of winter weather dynamics are expected February and March with much warmer weather in April and May anticipated.
This week is remembered as one of the biggest snowstorms to hit the Plateau. Feb. 3-4, 1998, the storm brought widespread power outages to the Cumberland Plateau. Interstate 40 was closed at Monterey for 18 hours due to the heavy snow. Traffic backed up for 13 miles.
Winds gusted to 50 mph at times during the snowstorm. Approximately 100,000 electric customers lost power. Jamestown set a record with 20 inches of snow. Monterey had 14 inches, Crossville 10 inches and Livingston with 9.
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on March 13 so we are just a little over a month away. That extra hour of daylight in the evening will be wonderful. Spring begins officially one week later on March 20.
Persons who have weather questions or need weather data, can email anytime at weather1@charter.net.
