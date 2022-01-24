Another cold week is foreseen for the Cumberland Plateau with several days where highs will only be in the 30s. Expected lows will be in the teens.
A warming trend is predicted beginning around Jan. 30 and is expected to continue through Feb. 6. Highs are predicted in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Precipitation pattern is also going to do a flip flop over the next two weeks as the county is expected to go from below normal rainfall this week to above normal rainfall for the first week of February.
February is just a week away and it can bring some big swings in the weather. Last year we had nine inches of snow total for the month but we also hit 60 degrees on six different days. There will be cold days that you will not want to get outside but there will be other days you can enjoy the sun.
Did you know that when the temperature dips into the 40s in South Florida and the body temperature of the iguanas in the trees drop, they become stunned and immobilized and start falling down out of the trees?
Comments, questions or requests can be sent anytime to weather1@charter.net.
