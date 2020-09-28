A strong cold front will usher in the coolest air of the season this week. It will get reinforced around Thursday and temperatures are expected to continue to drop.
During the next five days there will be several afternoons that we do not get out of the 50s for the high temperatures. Lows could drop into the upper 30s by Saturday morning.
When it gets this cold, there is a threat of frost and updates will be issued during the week.
Thursday night the full Harvest Moon will make its annual appearance. It will be lovely because it will be clear and cold and the moon will be shining big and bright.
On Halloween we will have a Blue Moon which will be the second full moon for the month of October.
This month can bring a wide range of temperatures. On Oct. 2, 1986, temperatures hit 86 degrees. On Oct. 3, 1974, saw temperatures dip to 26 degrees. On the 5th in 1995, the remnants of hurricane Opal dropped over seven inches of rain on southern Cumberland County.
The Crossville area has received snow on Halloween several times and as recent as 2014, two inches fell in the southern part of Cumberland County. October is always a wild ride of weather and you can expect 80 degree days but also frost and freeze. Keep the possibility of snow in the back of your mind in the last few days of the month because it is always possible. I
Persons who have a weather question or need weather data of any type, ca send their query to weather1@charter.net at anytime.
