It is going to be cold through Thursday with highs only in the 40s and dropping to 25 to 30 degrees at night. A major warming trend will come on Friday and Saturday as temperatures climb into the 60s.
That could be a problem because a front will be moving in and that could mean some heavy thunderstorms. Keep up with the forecast this week because that system has the potential to produce some severe weather in the Mid-South.
November was the third driest in the last 70 years and brush fires were beginning to become a problem last week. This is very unusual for December.
Precipitation is expected to stay above normal for the remainder of the month. There has only been recorded an inch and 3/4 of rain in the city of Crossville.
The night of Dec. 13 and the early morning of the 14th brings the biggest meteor shower of the year. The moon may block out the fainter meteors but it could still be a good show so be sure and check it out if the clouds are gone.
Drop a note anytime to weather1@charter.net.
