Temperatures are going to be flirting with 80 degrees on many days this week, but a strong cold front arrives around Friday and Saturday and brings a chance of rain followed by much cooler weather.
I expect high temperatures for Saturday and Sunday to only be around the low 60s and drop to the low 40s at night. We will have to start watching closely for frost the remainder of the month.
I did some research in the tornado database for Cumberland County and discovered there had never been a tornado in October in our county.
That all changed on Oct. 6 when an EF-1 with 90 mph winds touched down about five miles north of Crossville. Thankfully it was a small tornado, only 50 yards wide and on the ground for only a mile in the Tabor community.
Tornado records for our county date back to 1880.
Have a question? You can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net
