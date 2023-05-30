Students of the Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra participated in the Solo and Ensemble Performance Assessment held at Cookeville High School on April 1.
Fifty-four soloists and ensembles participated in total. COCCO brought home 53 Superior Medals and one Excellent, receiving the highest percentage of Superior medals from all the groups that participated.
The schools that participated were: Allons Elementary School, Algood Middle School, Upperman Hhigh School, Rickman Elementary School, Hillman Elementary School, Cookeville High School, White County High School, Jackson County High School, Jackson County Middle School, Livingston Academy, Prescott South Middle School, Smith County High School,Avery Trace Middle School, Upperman Middle School and COCCO (Cumberland County).
Becky Bull, COCCO teacher, stated, “Crossville is blessed to have such amazing and talented young people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.