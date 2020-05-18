On May 2, Becky Bull, director of the Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra, and Stephanie Mocilan performed a repertoire of classical and fiddle tunes for the residents of Life Care. As Mrs. Bull said, “Maintaining social distancing makes things difficult, but not impossible.”
Amy Fogarty, activity director for Life Care, scheduled the event. As the activity director, her goal is to enrich the lives of the residents living at Life Care. Mrs Fogarty said, “We strive to give them opportunities they may not have otherwise with a variety of entertainment.”
Mrs. Verlane, the activity assistant, helped in setting up the outdoor venue, letting residents sit outside and enjoy the performance.
Both Mrs. Bull and Mrs. Mocilan work with the Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra and have over 100 years of performance experience between them both. They instruct students in violin, viola, cello and bass. For more information contact Mrs. Bull at 931-707-0656.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.