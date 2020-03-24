The stop of an alleged speeding vehicle on a rural county road led to the arrest of a Cumberland County man on a charge of trafficking cocaine, according to an arrest report filed at the sheriff’s office.
Scott Terrill Clark, 47, 200 Kusa Circle, is charged with manufacture, delivery or sell of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia following his arrest Saturday around 9 p.m., according to Deputy Cpl. Lucas Turner’s report.
Turner wrote in his report he observed a vehicle traveling up to 52 mph in a 35 mph posted speed zone and stopped the vehicle. During the resulting search of Clark for weapons, the deputy noted the suspect was wearing jogging pants underneath his blue jeans and asked the man to lower his jeans.
Turner then observed a large bag in the man’s crotch area and once the bag was retrieved from the suspect, the deputy recovered 16 smaller clear plastic bags with six containing a white powdery substance.
The bags had a weight ranging from .24 to 1.2 grams. A total of 5.4 of the white substance was seized. In the vehicle was recovered a glass pipe that contained a burnt substance similar to that found in the bag, Turner wrote in his report.
Clark was then taken to the Justice Center where he was booked on the charges and placed under $10,500 bond. The suspect’s vehicle was also seized.
A woman who was with Clark was not charged.
