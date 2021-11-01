The 23rd annual Coats for the Cold drive will accept donations of new and gently used coats, jackets and sweaters through Nov. 30.
Drop-off locations include EXIT Rocky Top Realty, Highland Federal Savings and Loan, First National Bank of Tennessee, First Bank, First Farmers and Commercial Bank, Farm Bureau, Cumberland County Fire Department at the Fairgrounds, Donald Hooie DDS, One Bank, Regions Bank, Smart Bank, Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville and Weichert Realtors-The Webb Agency
Anyone who needs warm clothing may select free items at TCAT Crossville Building 1 from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
This project is jointly sponsored by Crossville Lions Club, Cumberland County Schools Family Resource Center and TCAT Crossville.
Donations are greatly appreciated.
Call Charles Loveday at 931-287-6847, Lisa Phillips at 931-484-6135 or Jena DeMars at 931-484-7502 for more information.
