The 21st annual Coats for the Cold drive is accepting donations of new and gently used coats, jackets and sweaters through Nov. 29.
Drop-off locations include, EXIT Rocky Top Realty, Highland Federal Savings and Loan, Cumberland County Bank, First National Bank of Tennessee, U.S. Bank, First Bank, First Farmers & Commercial Bank, Farm Bureau, Cumberland County Fire Department at the Fairgrounds, Dr. Donald Hooie, Happy Hound Realty, Regions Bank, Progressive Savings Bank and Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville.
Anyone who needs warm clothing may select free items from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 6 and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7 in TCAT's Building 1 at 910 Miller Ave.
Coats for the Cold is a joint project of Crossville Lions Club, Cumberland County Schools Family Resource Center and TCAT at Crossville. Donations are greatly appreciated.
Call Cliff Wightman or Jena DeMars at TCAT at Crossville at 931-484-7502, ext. 127; Lisa Phillips at Family Resource Center at 931-484-6135; or Eileen Laura of the Crossville Lions Club at 931-788-6924 for details.
