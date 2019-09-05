A Crab Orchard man charged with two counts of burglary and theft made his first court appearance in General Session Court recently and had his cases continued to Sept. 19.
Delbert Wade Smith, 60, 138 Whitehall St., is represented by the Public Defender’s Office. He was charged on Aug. 5 with two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property of up to $10,000.
The arrest resulted in a probation violation warrant being taken for Smith’s arrest. He appeared in Criminal Court on Tuesday to respond to that charge.
Smith is accused of driving his Nissan truck to a Taopi Lane address in Lake Tansi on Aug. 1 and loading building supplies from a residential construction site into his truck, according to Deputy Sarah Jorgensen’s report at the time of the incident.
Sheriff’s Investigator Robert “Bo” Kollros and Deputy Sgt. Sean Mullikin, after viewing a security video, traveled to a Whitehall Rd. address and recovered laminate flooring, interior doors, lumber, plastic sheeting, weather stripping and molding and a drill.
This led to charges being filed against Smith, who was placed under $20,000 bond.
Smith appeared Tuesday in Criminal Court to answer a probation violation charge. The Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Smith, and his case was probation violation hearing was continued to Oct. 1.
