A co-defendant in a burglary and theft case involving a victim who was paying the couple to help with a move has pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court and received a suspended sentence. Her co-defendant received a split sentence in June.
Brandy Lynn Peebles, 22, of Laurens Lane, Grimsley, was originally charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property in connection with the October 2018 theft of property from a couple in the process of moving.
Peebles pleaded guilty to theft of property of more than $10,000 and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation and is to pay with her co-defendant $5,000 in restitution.
Both are banned from having contact with the victims who have since moved to Alabama.
In June, co-defendant Joseph Bongiglio, 28, of the same address in Grimsley, pleaded guilty to theft of property of more than $10,000 and received a four-year sentence with one year to serve and the balance on supervised probation.
The pair were hired by a Twilight Dr. couple to help them box up items in preparation for their relocation. On Oct. 9, 2018, someone entered the residence and stole personal property including 500 silver coins, assorted jewelry, a vintage gold pocket watch and multiple firearms.
The couple who, at the time, were living off W. First St. in Crossville, were identified as suspect and arrested after a search warrant was executed at their residence. Investigators reported recovering around $11,000 worth of stolen property.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Set for trial
•John Noble Patton, felony possession of methamphetamine, motion hearing continued to Dec. 12 and trial set for Jan. 8. Two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Dec. 12 for tracking.
•Christopher Belin, aggravated assault, domestic assault and assault, motion hearing set for Dec. 9 and trial set for Feb. 27.
Hearings/motions
•Tyler Alexander Benton, absent without leave and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, sentencing hearing continued to Dec. 12.
•Billie Christine Hayes, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, hearing continued to Jan. 22.
Arraignment
•Andrea Lynne Allred, simple possession, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 13.
•Jimmy Dean Anders Jr., felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of a Schedule VI drug, state to drop charges.
•Thomas William Bilbrey, simple possession of methamphetamine, dropped.
•Marvin Alonzo Bullock, simple possession of methamphetamine and simple possession, continued to Jan. 22.
•Destiny Asia Carter, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Jan. 22.
•Mark George Chambers, sexual exploitation of a minor — 100 images or more, continued to Dec. 9.
•Pamela Sue Copley, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Jan. 3.
•Frederick Herbert Dockham Jr., driving under the influence, per se, continued to Jan. 17.
•LaDonna Michelle Edwards, felony possession of methamphetamine, capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Scottie Keith Godsey, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 17.
•Christopher Jose Gutierrez, statutory rape, continued to Jan. 22.
•Theodore Charles Hafner, felony possession of methamphetamine, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Hafner and continued to Dec. 9.
•Dawn Renee Hall, simple possession of methamphetamine, continued to Jan. 22.
•Holly Lynn Collins Hoffmeyer, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Jan. 22.
•Paul Jackson, felony possession of methamphetamine, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Jackson and continued to Nov. 13.
•Paul Michael Lenz, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a counterfeit substance, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Lenz and continued to Dec. 9.
•Jonathan William McDonald, simple possession, continued to Jan. 22.
•Robert Allen Northcutt, aggravated assault, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Northcutt and continued to the Jan. 14 discussion docket and Jan. 22 deadlined docket.
•Angela Marie Peck, driving under the influence and simple possession, state to drop charges.
•Tammy Machelle Perry, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Jan. 17 at which time Perry is to return to court with an attorney.
•Cody Dewayne Rector, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Rector and continued to Jan. 22.
•Charles Wesley Sands, aggravated assault and domestic assault, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Sands and continued to the Jan. 14 discussion docket and Jan. 22 deadline docket.
•Tracey Dene Sarrica, felony possession of methamphetamine, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Sarrica and continued to Jan. 22.
•Joshua McDaniel Scarlett, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, simple possession and criminal impersonation, continued to Jan. 22.
•Travis Allon Sinard, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, continued to Jan. 17 at which time Sinard is to return to court with an attorney.
•Bobby Allen Smith Jr., felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Jan. 22.
•Brandon Thomas Standiford, burglary, theft of property to $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of up to $1,000 and possession of burglary tools, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Standiford and continued to Jan. 22.
•Joseph Scott Wyatt, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Jan. 17.
•Michael Christopher Young, felony possession of methamphetamine, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Young and continued to Nov. 13.
Deadline docket
•Jimmy Dean Anders Jr., felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of a Schedule VI drug, state to drop charges.
•Brandy Virginia Braddam, theft of property of up to $1,000, felony possession of methamphetamine, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Marcus Allan Braddam, five counts of driving on a suspended license, five counts of second offense driving on a suspended license or higher, evading arrest, reckless driving and speeding, continued to Dec. 9.
•Doneal Marie Clark, felony murder, first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a prohibited weapon, continued to Jan. 22.
•Kirk Douglas Clark, felony murder, first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a prohibited weapon, continued to Jan. 22.
•Derrick Kane Foister, criminal simulation, theft of property of up to $1,000, forgery of up to $1,000, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500 and forgery by uttering, continued to Jan. 17.
•Michael Howard Harvel, assault, sexual battery and official misconduct, continued to Nov. 20 and Jan. 22.
•Maxwell Alexander Herget, filing a false report to police, continued to Nov. 13.
•Tyler Julius Allin Hoskins, auto burglary, burglary, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, vandalism of up to $1,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Nov. 13.
•Ronald Sterling Lackey, aggravated robbery, continued to Jan. 4.
•Conan Alexander McCormick, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Willard Junior Norris, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and simple possession of marijuana, continued to Jan. 22 for tracking.
•Timothy Lloyd Oliver, home improvement fraud of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Dec.
•Benny Jay Mullins, rape, continued to Jan. 22.
•Andrew Nicholas Rich, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, continued to Jan. 22.
•Kasi Ann shell, introducing contraband into a penal institution, two counts of simple possession, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 13.
•Jim Edward Tanner, aggravated assault, domestic assault, resisting stop, arrest or search, vandalism of up to $1,000 and driving on a suspended license, continued to Nov. 13.
•Richard Dale Willman, home improvement fraud of $1,000 to $2,500, restitution paid and state to drop the charge.
Report with attorney
•Rebecca Leann McCausland, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Jan. 22.
•Jonathan William McDonald, driving under the influence and simple possession, continued to Jan. 22.
•Joshua Matthew Norton, aggravated assault and domestic assault, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Norton and continued to Nov. 13.
Continued boundover
•The following persons had their cases pending before the grand jury bound over to Nov. 13, unless otherwise noted.
Thomas Mack Arnold, Andrew Lee Brock Sr. (continued to Jan. 17), Maria L. Gomez. Billy Ray Jenkins, Sandy Leander McClellon (continued to Dec. 9 with bond set at $5,000), Tonya Dawn McMahan (Jan. 17), Arless John Morgan (capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing), Curtis Franklin Selby, Kasi Ann Shell (two counts), Edward Junior Sherrill, Travis Allon Sinard (two counts) and Donnie Ray Smith (Jan. 17).
