Cumberland Medical Center welcomed the hospital’s first birth of 2021 Jan. 1. Declan Ray Medley was born Friday at 1:22 p.m. to proud parents Marli and Charles of Grimsley.
They quickly headed to the hospital at 1:40 a.m. when signs of labor began. As many people have, they reflected on their 2020 and shared that they had several blessings to be thankful for; however, the news of their son was the greatest of all.
Declan was delivered by Cumberland Medical Center OB/GYN Dr. Brad Leath. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Marli said her father passed away in 2008, and she felt that he would have cherished her son’s arrival.
“Here in the hospital, I saw the brightest beam of sunshine come into our room, and I knew it was dad shining with happiness on us,” Marli shared.
As the 2021 New Year’s Baby, the family received celebratory gift basket from Covenant Health and the CMC Volunteer Auxiliary.
CMC delivered nearly 700 babies in 2020 when it was awarded as the Upper Cumberland’s only “Best Maternity Hospital” by Newsweek. This distinction was awarded to 231 facilities in 36 states and CMC is one of only four hospitals in Tennessee to be included.
The hospital offers free childbirth classes for those who are expecting to learn about the signs of labor, relaxation breathing techniques, and infant care. The sessions also cover breast and bottle feeding to help guarantee their baby gets the best nutritional start. Registration is required and can be secured by calling (931) 484-9511.
Participants can choose from attending a three-week evening class series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the following Tuesdays:
February 9, 16, and 23
April 13, 20, and 27
June 8, 15, and 22
August 10, 17, and 24
October 12, 19, and 26
December 14, 21, and 28
To learn more about Cumberland Medical Center’s maternity services or to register for the free Childbirth classes, call (931) 484-9511.
