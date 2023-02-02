Did you know your heart is one of the hardest working muscles? Heart disease makes it more difficult for your heart to pump blood throughout the body. Therefore, your heart’s health is an essential foundation to your overall health.
The American Heart Association designates February as Heart Month as a national spotlight because heart disease is a leading cause of death among Americans.
If you would like to learn more about Heart Health, Cumberland Medical Center welcomes you to attend its Heart Health luncheon on Monday, Feb. 13. at noon in the hospital’s conference center. Here, there will be an open discussion about how one can take charge of their heart health and learn more about the hospital’s growing cardiology services.
“We are delighted to now have 24/7 interventional cardiology coverage,” says Cumberland Medical Center Chief Administrative Officer and President Randy Davis. “This specialty allows patients who face heart events, like a heart attack, to be treated more quickly than before.”
Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Hunt Anderson will be the guest speaker. He is board-certified and comes to CMC after practicing in Georgia. He graduated from Georgetown University School of Medicine and then went to Tulane University School of Medicine for his Residency. He has completed Fellowship Training with Piedmont Hospital Atlanta in Cardiovascular Imaging Research; Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown in Cardiovascular Disease, and at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Interventional Cardiology.
The luncheon is free of charge; however, RSVPs are required. To attend the Heart Health luncheon at CMC on Feb. 13, RSVP by calling 931-459-4262.
