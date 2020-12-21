Front-line health care workers at Cumberland Medical Center are now receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Our first COVID-19 vaccines were given at 6:03 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20,” a media statement from the Crossville hospital stated.
The first round of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is offered to employees working in high-risk or high-exposure environments, the statement said. Taking the vaccine is voluntary for hospital staff.
CMC’s parent entity, Covenant Health, received its first batch of vaccines on Thursday. The vaccine consists of two injections administered 21 days apart.
“We received our vaccines and administered them in accordance with state and federal guidelines,” said David Bunch, CMC chief operating administrator. “Every dose is critically important, and we are working with all of our Covenant Health sister facilities to provide these vaccines in the most efficient and organized way. This is something we have been eagerly awaiting and are grateful to begin this distribution to our caregivers, prioritizing those on our front lines. As always, ensuring the health of our team members, as well as our community, is our top priority.”
Following initial distribution to front-line health care workers, the CDC and FDA are coordinating plans for vaccine availability to the general public in 2021 via physicians offices, retail pharmacies and other resources, the CMC statement added.
One hundred new cases of COVID-19 were recorded for Cumberland County on Sunday, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health. The county has experienced 48 deaths due to the novel coronavirus. Statewide, 9,689 new cases, 27 new hospitalizations and 54 additional fatalities were reported on Sunday. That brings the death total to 6,071 statewide since mid-March.
Among those who learned they were infected over the weekend was Tennessee first lady Maria Lee. Husband Gov. Bill Lee, in quarantine in the Governor’s Mansion, issued an executive order Sunday that limits social gatherings to 10 or fewer people but failed to include a statewide mask mandate.
He announced Executive Order 70, set to expire Jan. 19, during a Sunday night live address via YouTube and Facebook.
“Tennessee is ground zero for a surge in sickness, the governor said while he stood in front of a Christmas tree inside the executive residence outside Nashville. “We now have around 10,000 Tennesseans getting sick every day, To put that in perspective, that’s three times where we were around Halloween.”
He continued, “Thousands of our neighbors are in the hospital tonight. More than 100 people are dying each day. We are in a war. With the arrivals of the first vaccine, we have launched an offensive that will end this war. But it is the next few weeks that is going to be the most critical for our state.”
The three-and-a-half-page executive order includes the 10-person limit “to the greatest extent practicable” of indoor social gatherings and activities in a single venue. It excludes worship services, weddings and funerals but “strongly encouraged” churches to use virtual or online services and asked for weddings and funerals to be postponed or attended only by close family.
“I believe high school sports are important for our kids and they should continue,” Lee said in his address Sunday. “In coordination with the TSSAA, we are limiting attendance at indoor sporting events.”
The governor’s order also requested employers to allow their staffs to work from home when possible.
“If work from home is not available, masks should be worn at work,” Lee said. “Plain and simple.”
National Guard medics have been authorized to work in hospitals, and COVID-specific nursing homes have been established to help free up hospital bed space.
COVID-19 testing will also remain free and available to all Tennesseans. Cumberland Countians will now report to the Community Complex on Livingston Rd. for testing. COVID-19 self-tests are also now being offered.
COVID testing moves to Community Complex
Those in Cumberland County wishing to receive a COVID-19 test should now report to the Community Complex at 1398 Livingston Rd.
The testing site was moved from the Cumberland County Health Department effective Monday. County Mayor Allen Foster said the testing will be at the Community Complex for at least two weeks. The site will be evaluated after that to determine if it will remain there or move back to the Health Department.
No appointment is necessary. Drive-thru testing will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Self-test kits will be available for adults at the Community Complex each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Traditional testing for adults will not be available on those days. Health department personnel will collect samples and submit them for testing.
Adults who take the new self-tests will register and receive their results online. Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on test volume.
Children and adults unable to register online can still receive the standard nasal swab tests each Tuesday and Thursday.
No COVID-19 testing will be offered Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 in observance of the holidays.
