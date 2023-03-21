Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Sexual Assault Advocates of the Avalon Center presented Donna MacNeil and her ER team with a new Nikon camera to aid in the process of gathering evidence for sexual assault victims.
During an exam, following a sexual assault, it is important that both DNA and photographic evidence is collected to aid in the investigation and potential prosecution. With training from law enforcement, the nursing staff that assist with these exams will be able to properly collect photographic evidence during a sexual assault exam.
The Tennessee Based Incident Reporting System (TBIRS) reported that throughout the year of 2021 there were 5,867 non-consensual sex offenses that were reported. During that same time period, Cumberland County Law Enforcement received a total of 78 reports of sexual violence and the Avalon Center served the needs of victims during 275 crisis interventions, 66 peer counseling sessions, and 13 forensic exams.
This new camera will allow for better and more efficient evidence collection, which will benefit those victims who come to CMC seeking a sexual assault exam, tremendously. “The camera will be a valuable addition to the sexual assault exam, which will greatly benefit our patients“ says Donna MacNeil, CMC Emergency Department nurse manager.
The Avalon Center provides services to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Cumberland, Fentress, Bledsoe, Morgan, Roane, Rhea, and Van Buran counties. Their mission is to end power-based violence against men, women, and children, and to achieve social justice in the areas they serve. If you or someone you know needs support, their crisis line is available 24/7 at 1-800-641-3434.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.