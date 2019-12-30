Covenant Health celebrated the accomplishments of individual employees and collaborative teams around the health system at the annual President’s Excellence Awards celebration on Nov. 14. Held at the Knoxville Convention Center, the luncheon event recognized outstanding nominees and award recipients in leadership, individual and team project categories.
The celebration focuses on performance that demonstrates Covenant Health’s Pledge of Excellence: putting patients first, excellence in everything we do, and making Covenant Health the first and best choice in our communities.
Jim VanderSteeg, Covenant Health President and CEO, welcomed attendees, described the awards and briefly discussed the health system’s 2019 accomplishments. These include a fifth designation as a Best Employer by Forbes, successful implementation of changes to the Medicare Wage Index that will benefit Tennessee hospitals, and expansion projects at Parkwest and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Centers.
VanderSteeg also discussed the importance of leadership to the success of Covenant Health, noting that every employee must be a leader regardless of role or title. He also talked about Covenant Health’s significance in our communities.
“Covenant Health provides excellent medical care throughout our region. We have a not-for-profit mission of investing in services and facilities to meet local communities’ needs, and we provide a significant level of unreimbursed and charity care,” he said. “Covenant Health also means jobs and career opportunities for more than 10,000 employees. In every Covenant Health location, we change lives in big and small ways every day.
“The President’s Excellence Awards give us an opportunity to learn more about how Covenant Health makes a difference in our communities. I congratulate all of the award recipients, nominees and project teams for supporting our Pledge of Excellence and for making Covenant Health an outstanding health system and a true asset to those we serve.”
Jay Fitzsimmons, chairman of Covenant Health’s Board of Directors, told the audience, “It’s immensely gratifying to see the number of outstanding individuals and team projects that have been recognized at this event. I have visited all of Covenant Health’s member organizations, and have been deeply impressed by your passion for excellence and your dedication to providing the highest quality of care to over one million patients that Covenant Health serves annually. Today’s celebration truly belongs to all of the Covenant Health team.”
At the luncheon, Team Achievement Awards were given based on judging that was held representing community healthcare, education and quality improvement organizations. Awards were given to nine collaborative projects from 37 applications, along with additional recognition for Community Impact, Innovation, Improvement and Sustainability.
CMC Innovation Team Achievement Award
Cumberland Medical Center was awarded with the Team Achievement’s Innovation Award in recognition of the hospitals efforts to establish Tele-Nephrology services. The Innovation Award honors the team that initiates the most creative and innovative new process or improvement.
The hospital was inspired to create a solution to help keep patients in need of nephrology care locally when its only nephrologist passed away unexpectedly. Through the collaboration at the hospital and with Covenant Health IT, a Tele-Nephrology program was established to help provide patients dialysis. Within its first three months, 123 patients were able to be seen at CMC through tele-nephrologist. This innovative service is helping patients stay locally at CMC and reduce patient transfers.
Individual Award
Individual Achievement Awards recognize non-managerial “peak performers” who exemplify Covenant Health’s Pledge of Excellence: putting patients first, excellence in everything we do, and making Covenant Health the first and best choice in our communities.
Nine employees across the Covenant Health system were honored with Individual Achievement Awards. Kelly Edwards, Community Outreach Liaison with Cumberland Medical Center was recognized amongst these for connecting the hospital with the community through health fairs, her involvement with Relay for Life, and helping the hospital to increase its overall community outreach.
