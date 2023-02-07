Cumberland Medical Center held a celebratory ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce at its Diagnostic Center on Jan. 18 to commemorate a milestone for improving imaging access for patients in need of an MRI.
“We value the opportunity to serve our community,” says Cumberland Medical Center President and Chief Administrative Officer Randy Davis. “It is our goal to not only celebrate when these advances occur, but also share them with our community so we can grow stronger together.”
MRI scans grew from 3,618 in 2021 to 5,040 in 2022. The increased volume had begun to stretch MRI scheduling wait times. Having MRI operational at the Diagnostic Center opens a third scanner to help better serve patients in the area.
“I’m very happy that we’re able to re-open our MRI capabilities here from an outpatient standpoint,” Davis said.
“I love the energy we have at Cumberland Medical Center,” says Ethan Hadley, president of the Chamber of Commerce. “Not only is it rich in history by being established by Dr. May Wharton, a female medical missionary, in 1950; but also offers the latest in healthcare technology.”
Magnetic resonance imaging is a non-invasive procedure that uses powerful magnets and radio waves to create detailed images of the body. Unlike conventional radiography and CT, no radiation is used.
The facility features a large bore size unit, which better accommodates bariatric patients. The table weight limit is 550 pounds. All MRI technologists at Cumberland Medical Center are American Registry of Radiologic Technologists with advanced registry in MRI.
“We can’t overstate the importance of community health care and economic community development. This place is just going to blossom and become even better,” Hadley said.
The Diagnostic Center is located at the corners of Main and Hayes streets on the Cumberland Medical Center campus.
The building was formerly known as the Outpatient Imaging Center. However, the name was changed to Diagnostic Center, because it was often confused with the general admission/outpatient entrance at the hospital.
This is not the only growth the Diagnostic Center has achieved. In 2021, the hospital improved its PET/CT services with newer technology, providing patients with a better, more relaxing experience. Since then, the hospital earned American College of Radiology accreditation for PET scan services; making it the only ACR-accredited PET scan facility in the Upper Cumberland region. There are currently only 27 facilities across the state that hold this achievement.
“We look forward to many, many more years to come and moving forward in terms of healthcare delivery,” Hadley said.
Cumberland Medical Center imaging services are provided within the hospital, at the Diagnostic Center and in its Medical Arts Building in Fairfield Glade.
Visit cmchealthcare.org/diagnostics-imaging-services or call 931-459-7040 for more information.
