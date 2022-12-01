The American Heart Association estimates that every 39 seconds, an American will have a heart attack.
To better serve the region and patients experiencing heart events, Cumberland Medical Center recently welcomed two interventional cardiologists to the heart team: Hunt Anderson, MD and Kenneth Hardigan, MD.
With these additions to the cardiac team, residents of the Cumberland Plateau can receive emergent heart care close to home.
An interventional cardiologist is a heart doctor with additional education and training in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular disease as well as treating other heart conditions through catheter-based procedures, such as angioplasty and stenting.
“This is an exciting opportunity for our community,” said Randy Davis, Cumberland Medical Center’s chief administrative officer.
“The addition of these physicians equips us with the expertise necessary to provide emergent cardiac care locally, reducing patient transfers out of the area. It solidifies our ability to be able to provide interventional cardiology services 24/7 to our community.”
Emergent cardiac care, 24/7 STEMI
Adding two interventional cardiologists to our cardiac team creates a unique opportunity for Cumberland Medical Center to provide 24/7 STEMI coverage.
A STEMI is an st elevation myocardial infarction, which is a heart attack that may have more serious complications.
This resource allows patients who are experiencing an emergent cardiac event, like a heart attack, to receive the care they need locally, which greatly improves the time a patient can now have a cardiac intervention at CMC.
This time-saving care is essential because of guidelines for patients to have the best outcomes and preserve heart muscle intervention must occur within 90 minutes or less, which is often referred to as door-to-balloon time.
Meet the
cardiology team
Dr. Hunt Anderson is board certified and comes to CMC after practicing in Georgia. He graduated from Georgetown University School of Medicine and then went to Tulane University School of Medicine for his residency. He has completed fellowship training with Piedmont Hospital Atlanta in cardiovascular imaging research; Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown in cardiovascular disease; and at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in interventional cardiology.
Dr. Kenneth Hardigan holds an American Board of Internal Medicine Board Certification. He attended medical school at the University of Rochester/Strong Memorial in Rochester, NY, and residency at the University of Utah Hospital. He completed fellowships in cardiovascular disease with Cleveland Clinic Foundation and in interventional cardiology at Arizona Heart Institute.
These two physicians have joined Dr. Vianney Villaruz with Crossville Medical Group to establish Cumberland Cardiology, a Covenant Medical Group office at 100 Lantana Rd., Suite 202A.
Dr. Villaruz and Dr. Samuel Ong have more than 40 years of experience providing local cardiology care as members of the CMC medical staff. Combined with Drs. Anderson and Hardigan, the team now brings our community more than 125 years of combined medical experience in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart disease.
What are the symptoms of a heart attack?
Each person may have slightly different symptoms of a heart attack. But these are the most common symptoms:
• Severe pressure, fullness, squeezing, pain, or discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts for more than a few minutes
• Pain or discomfort that spreads to the shoulders, neck, arms, or jaw
• Chest pain that gets worse
• Chest pain that doesn’t get better with rest or by taking nitroglycerin
• Chest pain that happens along with any of these symptoms:
Sweating
Cool, clammy skin or paleness
Shortness of breath
Nausea or vomiting
Dizziness or fainting
Unexplained weakness or fatigue
Fast or irregular pulse
Chest pain is the key warning sign of a heart attack, but it may be confused with other conditions. These include heartburn, pleurisy, and pneumonia. Always see your healthcare provider for a diagnosis.
Note: Any heart attack is a life-threatening medical emergency that needs immediate care. If you or someone you’re with appears to be having a heart attack, do not hesitate to call 911. Any delay in receiving care can lead to permanent damage to the heart muscle or death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.