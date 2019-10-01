Cumberland Medical Center’s Breast Center is now a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence following accreditation by the American College of Radiology.
“We are pleased to bring this level of excellence to the women in our community. We are very fortunate to be able to provide this care locally in support of our commitment to put patients first and provide recognized excellence in women’s health,” said Cumberland Medical Center President and Chief Administrative Officer David Bunch.
The designation represents ACR accreditations in mammography, breast ultrasound, stereotactic breast biopsy and breast MRI. The process involved more than a year and a half of work.
“I’d like to commend the excellent teamwork this designation represents as well. Our employees and physicians continually focus on ways to collaborate in support of patient care excellence,” Bunch said.
CMC does not yet offer breast MRI — though that technology is coming next year, Rally said — but the facility refers its patients to an accredited MRI facility at Oak Ridge Breast Center at Methodist Medical Center.
Tom Rally, manager of the CMC Regional Cancer Center, said, “I think you have to show people that the health care they’re getting at a rural hospital is quality health care. Here, you’re being taken care of by your neighbors, and you’re not sacrificing anything by staying at CMC. You’re getting the same quality you would get at any big-name place.”
The CMC Breast Center offers patients private changing and waiting rooms with heated and scented robes to provide comfort during their wait.
It also has a high rate of employee longevity, with many patients building friendships and connections from year to year.
The breast center has the highest scores for patient satisfaction at CMC, Rally said.
“Patients love coming here,” he said. “They’re comfortable here. I just had a message that someone called to rave about the job one of the techs did. She was knowledgable. She was kind. It’s a daily thing that people compliment the staff here.”
To learn more about the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence designation and learn more about the services available at CMC’s Breast Center, please see the Breast Cancer Awareness section included in this edition.
To learn more about the CMC Breast Center, or to schedule your annual mammogram, call 931-459-7040.
