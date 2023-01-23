The Cumberland County Commission voted to move forward with a building plan that keeps the Cumberland County Clerk’s office at the bank building on S. Main St. and calls for the renovation of the existing archives building and the county’s historic courthouse.
“This is the third set of commissioners to address the needs of the archives facility,” said Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner during the Jan. 17 meeting. “I think it’s time to act decisively and move forward, even if our choices are imperfect at this point.
“May the third time be the charm.”
The resolution calls for:
• $1.6 million for a renovation project at the archives facility on E. First St.
• $10,000 for reconstruction of the drive-thru at the bank facility to serve the clerk’s office
• Reimbursement of $1.125 million allocated by capital outlay notes for the purchase of the bank facility
• A halt of all construction and renovation work at the bank facility until plans for the county archives project are approved and funded by the full Cumberland County Commission
Dewey Wallker, 1st District commissioner, moved to approve the motion, supported by Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner. A motion to separate the three projects in the resolution from Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, did not receive a second.
A project for the archives was first discussed in 2015 as archivist Joyce Rorabaugh told of water issues, plumbing issues and accessibility issues. Space was already becoming a problem at that time.
The county approved adding records fees in 2019 that are earmarked for the preservation of county records. The commission also started working on a planned renovation of the property. An early estimate put the project at about $2.8 million.
The project scope was reduced, with an estimated cost of $1.6 million, all to be paid for through a capital outlay note from the county’s debt service fund balance and repaid over time by the record fees. This is essentially a loan from the county to the county, with repayment from a specified fee.
But bids on the project in May 2021 came in at $1.8 million. The county commission voted not to fund the additional $280,000 in a 9-8 vote, putting the project on hold.
A few months later, the county purchased the former Progressive Savings Bank for $1.2 million. Work was underway to build a secure records storage space at the former drive-thru of the bank when structural concerns forced the closure of the Cumberland County Courthouse.
Cumberland County Clerk Jule Bryson’s office was moved to the former bank space, which Bryson said was well-suited to the work his office performs. The bank building also offered convenient parking and better access for the public, he said.
He asked to stay.
The county’s building and grounds committee approved the proposed resolution at its Dec. 13 meeting, though it was not a unanimous decision by the panel, Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, noted.
However, he told the commissioner, “I’m going to be in favor of this. I hope you are too.”
Mall said the resolution does address the needs of the archives, but she said she hopes the commission will take steps to understand and address the needs of county facilities in the future.
“We should have known the needs of the county clerk prior to this, maybe even when we did the archives planning,” Mall said.
She said the county needs an annual maintenance plan to better anticipate needs and avoid emergency situations like the situation with the clerk’s office and a situation with the county highway department in 2020 that forced their move to a new facility on Northside Dr.
Threet is currently working on a maintenance plan for the county’s facilities, which he plans to present to the building and grounds committee in the future.
Mall closed by saying she wants county department heads to feel comfortable bringing their needs to the commissioners in both the building and grounds committee and the county’s budget committee.
“I think this resolution — all committees dealt with this. There’s been a lot of angst. This is the best approach,” Mall continued. “But it could have been done with less angst with better planning.”
The motion was unanimously approved. Threet initially passed but then changed his vote to yes.
In other business, the commission approved the following items:
• Jeff Waldo’s appointment to the Tri-County Industrial Development Board with a term to expire Jan. 18, 2029.
• Changes to the county’s interlocal agreement with the city of Crossville for operation of the Joint Economic Development Board to match current operating procedures and state requirements.
• The 2023 Cumberland County Road List, with a motion to ensure the 2.35 miles added to Cold Springs Rd. and approved in August 2020 be reflected in the final list.
