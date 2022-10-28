A retail store clerk who told officials “she felt sorry for the people who could not afford things” was arrested for theft after the business reported over 2,000 items had been sold for prices below the marked price, resulting in the lost of around $12,000.
Danyell Jean Simon, 23, Creston Loop, is charged with one count of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 in connection with the ongoing scheme that is alleged to have occurred between August 2020 and April 2021.
According to Investigator Jon Wirey’s report, he was notified June 23, 2021, by the store manager of the Dollar General Store on W. Creston Rd. off Hwy. 70 N. of the incident. The manager presented documentation of 150 incidents during which merchandise had been sold for less than marked price.
When store management confronted the clerk about the losses, the clerk wrote in a statement “she felt sorry for the people that could not afford these things.” She also implicated a second clerk as giving people “discounts.”
The report states on Oct. 19, Simon turned herself in at the Justice Center and posted a $3,000 bond for a court date in General Sessions Court.
