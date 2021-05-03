A cold front will pass through and bring cooler weather and a clearing trend from Wednesday-Saturday with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s at night.
With the arrival of May, it is now time to get the flowers and the gardening into high gear with five pretty months ahead of us.
Let’s hope the summer and fall does not bring a drought because we have not had one since September-October 2016.
Temperatures and precipitation were both below normal in April. Temperatures averaged 2 1/2 degrees below normal, and precipitation was a couple of inches below average.
The National Weather Service is forecasting May to go into the above-normal category on both temperatures and rainfall.
April rainfall totals ranged from 2-3 inches in many areas of the county, with the heaviest amounts as usual coming from the Lake Tansi and Vandever areas.
Cookeville, Monterey and Livingston reported 3-4 inches for the month.
More rain gauges are needed across the county. Go to cocorahs.org to find out how to become an official observer for the community in which you live.
Drop an email anytime with your questions and comments to weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.