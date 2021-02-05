The Fentress County woman accused of seeking revenge on an older Lake Tansi resident from a dispute over drugs pleaded guilty Friday to the victim’s murder.
Doneal Marie Clark, 37, of Clarkrange, entered the guilty plea to an information charging felony murder of Linda Lou Damewood in 2019. She also pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder of Damewood’s siblings.
All additional charges were dropped in exchange for the information plea.
Linda Lou Damewood, 74, of Cherokee Trail, was shot once in the head as she sat in a recliner in her home. She shared her Lake Tansi home with her brother, Andrew Shan, 63, and sister, Ellen Cairns, 73. The siblings were wounded in the incident.
Clark’s husband, Kirk Douglas Clark, 37, remains charged in Cumberland County Criminal Court. Originally, the couple was charged with felony murder, first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000.
In addition, the couple is indicted on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Investigator David Bowman testified during the state-of-facts phase of the sentencing the investigation led officers to the theft of .22 caliber and 243 caliber rifles from Ronald Hall of Fentress County.
The rifles were later recovered from Hall after the Clarks had returned the guns to him after the shootings.
Investigators also recovered a small safe that had been stolen from the house. It had been tossed into Clear Creek from the Clear Creek Rd. bridge. A purse and other personal items discarded off a roadway in Fentress County were recovered, Bowman testified.
Bowman said investigators believe Damewood was shot with the .243 caliber rifle by Doneal Clark, and the brother and sister were shot with the .22 caliber rifle by Kirk Clark. Kirk Clark, however, has continued to enter not guilty pleas in court appearances.
He testified in a February 2019 preliminary hearing that Damewood had been selling opioids to Doneal Clark but had cut her off for not paying. During that hearing, Kirk Clark quoted Doneal Clark as saying, “I want to teach her a lesson.”
Clark said he replied, “Don’t do it.”
The couple pointed fingers at each other as to who was responsible for the ambush-style slaying and shooting of the brother and sister.
On the record, the plea to felony murder with possibility of parole results in a minimum of 60 years in prison. State law allows for good behavior incentive of 15% of that sentence which drops the mandatory time in prison to 51 years before Clark will be eligible for a parole hearing.
The two attempted first-degree murder charges resulted in two 25-year sentences, with all sentences to run concurrent, or together.
Clark did not offer an apology or address family members present. She remained quiet throughout the hearing and answered questions from the judge and her attorney about her rights with yes and no answers. She told the court entering the plea was what she proposed to her attorney and what she wanted to do.
A family member thanked investigators and the justice system for seeing the case to conclusion.
Kirk Clark is next scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on Feb. 22.
