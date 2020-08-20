Craig Clark has long believed in the platform of the Republican Party. And, he’s been a supporter of President Donald Trump since his 2016 campaign.
When the 2020 election started in earnest last year, Clark knew who he would be supporting with his time and support. But he decided to go a step further and seek election as a delegate to the Republican National Convention, when the party officially nominates its presidential candidate and sets its platform for the coming election.
“This is the biggest election in my lifetime, maybe in our country’s history,” Clark said. “If you’re going to be a delegate, this would be the one to be a delegate.”
He described it as a “bucket list” goal.
“This is also an opportunity to campaign for my candidates all the way through,” he said. “I committed to that, personally.”
Tennessee has 58 delegates to the national convention, with 58 alternate delegates. They are chosen by popular vote during the March Presidential Preference Primary.
Clark ran as a delegate for the 6th Congressional District, with voters choosing three of the candidates on the ballot. There were 15 at-large delegates selected from a slate of almost 30 candidates.
After turning in his petition, Clark began visiting events throughout the 19-county congressional district.
It’s unusual for a delegate to campaign, Clark said. Many times the prospective delegates are politicians or politically connected individuals.
But Clark said he was welcomed by Republican communities across the district.
“People really appreciated a delegate coming and asking for their vote,” he said.
“It was a great opportunity to meet like-minded Republicans across our congressional district and commit to them that I was committed to Donald J. Trump.”
That commitment goes beyond attending a convention as a delegate. It’s a commitment that led Clark to take up the banner of his candidates throughout the election season. He decorated his truck with signs and flags and was at the courthouse lawn during early voting holding signs for his candidates in the state Republican Primary in August.
There were eight candidates for delegate positions in the 6th Congressional District, with six committed to Trump. State Sen. Paul Bailey took the most votes, followed by Holly S. Jones of Coffee County. Clark took 21,555 votes to take the third slot.
The Republican National Convention was scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, NC.
As spring turned to summer, and the COVID-19 health crisis intensified in parts of the country, convention organizers decided to scale back scheduled events in Charlotte, conducting some official business there and then moving on to Jacksonville, FL, for the televised events and speeches.
State leaders had warned they couldn’t predict conditions in August and there could be restrictions on large gatherings.
In late July, worsening conditions in Florida led Trump to cancel events in Jacksonville.
“We were down to the point of having our hotel assignment in Jacksonville,” Clark said.
Clark will not be able to attend any part of the convention in person. He’s already had his vote certified by the state party to be delivered to North Carolina.
“We’re still going to have some celebrations at the state level,” Clark said. “But there will be nothing at the national level until President Trump decides how to proceed.
“I’ll probably participate in that, whether it’s virtual or electronic.”
Clark said he’s disappointed he won’t be able to attend the event with its ceremony and excitement.
“But — it’s a lemons and lemonade thing. I can’t go to a convention, but I still had the experience of running to be a delegate — and getting picked,” he said. “I still have the opportunity to campaign for my candidate.
“Not having a convention doesn’t change that I am a delegate.”
As for 2024 convention, Clark just isn’t sure.
“There will be somebody else. If I feel committed to do that — because it is a lot of work and quite a bit of expense — I can’t say for sure whether I would do it again,” he said.
But he’s still enjoying the experience the 2020 election has provided.
“I have treasured the people I have met and developed a bond in being common in our support for Trump and the Republican Party,” he said.
