The Crossville City Council will not release an investigative report completed in the aftermath of the closure of the Village Inn last summer.
Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford had brought the release of the report to the council last week. Two of the four council members present sought more time to review the report they said they last reviewed in August.
Tuesday, the council followed the advice of their attorney, who said the report was privileged communications between the council and the law firm that prepared the document.
“As city attorney, it’s my job to advise the council on certain matters,” said Randy York, city attorney. “It’s my advice that all attorney-client privileges and communications be held confidential.”
Crawford responded, “Well, I’m not a lawyer, so I am going to take the recommendation of our city attorney. At this point, I wish to pull this from the other business of the agenda.”
The city council hired Chattanooga law firm Robinson, Smith and Wells to complete the report after the city’s closure of the Village Inn last July was reversed due to a procedural error. The report was completed in late August at a cost of $10,000.
The report was cited repeatedly by members of the council in a public meeting. Some members of the council cited the report in a motion to dismiss City Manager Greg Wood. Others said the report supported keeping Wood in his position.
The report, however, was not released.
The Chronicle filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the report in September, but York told the newspaper the report is confidential and not subject to release.
Last week, Crawford said he believes the city has been transparent in its dealings with the Village Inn as it moves toward purchase of the facility located next to city hall. The only thing left, he said last week, was to release the report.
The city had not sought to buy the hotel-turned-housing-complex that upward of 150 people have called home. Instead, owner Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood approached the city with an offer to sell the property last October.
Last week, the council agreed to increase the price for the purchase by $15,000 to $465,000.
However, they stipulated that the sale will only become final after all residents have vacated the premises.
About 20 residents were still at the Village Inn on Tuesday, with a deadline of Feb. 15. After that date, Buck Wood will be responsible for obtaining detainer warrants to force the tenants to vacate the facility.
The council has not stated a use for the property. Previously, Crawford said he wanted city departments to evaluate the cost of demolition for the complex.
