The Crossville City Council wants to encourage more young people to stay in Crossville or move to Crossville and start their careers.
“We need young people who want to move to Crossville and stay in Crossville,” said Councilman Art Gernt during the council’s strategic planning retreat May 16.
Gernt said local businesses struggled to find people to hire and serve the retiree population.
“I hear them say ‘I can’t hire anybody.’ I’m struggling with it personally right now to service the business I have. We’ve got to have more young talent in our community,” Gernt said.
A more diverse community could also bolster efforts to recruit more retail and restaurants to Crossville and improve physician recruitment, councilmen said. It would also improve workforce recruitment.
The council reviewed strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats facing the city over the next year to help identify goals it would work toward over the coming months.
Among opportunities are planned road improvements for Hwy. 127 N. to Fentress County and ongoing construction on Peavine Rd. to Fairfield Glade, both of which could bring additional workforce and shoppers to Crossville.
“Access to Crossville is improving,” Gernt said.
Cumberland County is also bordered by four economically distressed counties, and members of the council noted these counties were part of the Cumberland County labor pool for prospective industries.
The council also wants to capitalize on the natural beauty of the area and the investment in hiking and walking trails throughout the community. There are currently more than 300 miles of trails in Cumberland County.
Graham said, “That has got to be developed, including a brochure. Walking trails bring tourism.”
Shanks said trails helped attract retirees to move to the community.
Gernt said he’d love to see a multi-use trail that could be a regional attraction, such as a trail along the former railroad right-of-way from Crab Orchard to Monterey.
“I believe that would work in Crossville because of our proximity to Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville. We’re a very easy drive for them to get away for the weekend,” Gernt said.
The council also discussed better, more comprehensive internet marketing for the community and events. Mayberry said the Chamber needs to handle marketing. A request for a new, updated Chamber website was submitted by the Chamber this year as a supplement to their operational request at an estimated cost of $60,000.
Marketing efforts extend to golf tournaments, as well, Mayberry said. He pointed to the tournaments sponsored by the city each year, at a cost of about $70,000 each year.
“Somebody needs to step up,” Mayberry said. “It shouldn’t fall solely on the back of Crossville. This is a whole community event that needs to get involved.”
He wanted to find additional sponsors to support the Tennessee Women’s Open and Senior Men’s Open.
The community also has a wealth of volunteers with expertise to share.
City Manager Greg Wood said, “Our volunteers are resources we need to tap.”
Volunteers could act as mentors to young entrepreneurs, consult with agencies and offices on internet marketing and recruiting efforts and assist with various community efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.