Crossville officials are not finished tweaking the numbers in the $17.73 million budget proposed for next fiscal year.
While City Council members unanimously approved the budget and a 5-cent increase on the property tax rate on second reading Tuesday, a Cumberland County businessman let them know he’s less than pleased with the notion of raising taxes on a populace reeling from job and business losses from the COVID-19 crisis.
“I feel as though to stick it to the city of Crossville and say, ‘Hey, we need y’all to make up this money,’ when they’ve gone through the same exact thing that all the businesses have gone through is the wrong time,” Darrin Stryker said during the public hearing that preceded the regular council session.
“I understand there is a $12 million rainy day fund,” Stryker continued. “I don’t know what y’all think, but $12 million is a lot of dad-gum money to fall back on on a rainy day. And if what we have been through is not considered a rainy day, I’d like to know what is.”
The proposed hike would give Crossville a property tax rate of 64.05 cents per $100 valuation. City Manager Greg Wood said that equals $2 more per month for a property valued at $100,000.
Gov. Bill Lee’s Stay-at-Home order shuttered non-essential businesses in mid-March through May 1 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Those shutdowns adversely affected a number of businesses and swelled unemployment rates to double-digits.
Stryker said his businesses, Chestnut Hill Winery and United Country/Town and Country Realty, are among those that have been affected. While things are turning around, he said, it’s more slowly than had been hoped.
“They’ve been through it, too,” Stryker said of Crossville’s residents. “Why can’t we use the rainy day fund?”
State and local governments that rely on sales tax revenues are also feeling the pinch. The state has yet to release March and April figures, but officials are expecting them to be down by as much as $600,000-$700,000. Wood said last week he’s reluctant to dip into reserve funds for fear the virus will wreak more havoc later in the year.
The city initially looked at raising the tax rate by 10 cents, but a phased-in salary increase for city workers was suspended due to the pandemic. The first and most costly phase of $600,000 was implemented earlier this year.
The tax rate increase was introduced last week to shore up a $27,000 deficit in the budget. Officials said the increased rate would generate $200,000.
“When you don’t do it, you’re just continuing to kick things down the road,” Wood said during Tuesday’s public hearing. “Projects that need to be done have been delayed. We have cut $5.5 million out of the budget.”
After the hearing, the Council unanimously approved the budget on second reading “in title only,” a measure that allows officials and administrators a last opportunity to shore up numbers before the third and final reading, set to take place at 5 p.m. June 29 in a special-called meeting in Crossville City Hall.
“Maybe there is a $5 million cut that you’ve made, but this is not the year to increase the taxes,” Stryker said. “Folks, we’ve all been through it. We’ve been hurt bad, and we’re doing everything we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.