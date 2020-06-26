The Crossville City Council will hold a special-called meeting Monday, June 29, at 5 p.m. at Crossville City Hall.
Council members will set the tax rate for the next year and approve its spending plan for the 2020-’21 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
A 5-cent property tax increase had been approved on first reading of the ordinance June 2.
Local businessman Darrin Stryker, during the council’s June 9 meeting, asked the council to reconsider its action, pointing to the $12 million “rainy day fund” in the city.
The current tax rate is $0.5905 per $100 of assessed value. Residential property is assessed at 25% of the tax appraisal and commercial property at 40%. That value is divided by $100 and multiplied by the tax rate.
A 5-cent tax increase would provide about $200,000 in additional tax revenue. The cost to taxpayers would be an additional $17.375 per year on a home valued at $139,000 — the median value of homes in Crossville, according to the U.S. Census.
The city had considered a 10-cent tax increase, but a phased-in salary increase for city workers was suspended due to the pandemic and its impact on sales tax revenue and the local economy.
“When you don’t do it, you’re just continuing to kick things down the road,” City Manager Greg Wood said during the June 9 public hearing. “Projects that need to be done have been delayed. We have cut $5.5 million out of the budget.”
The council will also consider its application for CARES Act funding and a tourism enhancement grant.
The CARES Act grant application consists of a $1.2 million waterline project in the area of Industrial Blvd., with the city providing $257,525 in funding. The $75,000 tourism enhancement grant application would be used to purchase shade sails for The Amp, located on Division St. behind the Cumberland County Courthouse. The grant requires a 10% match.
Under the consent agenda, the council will again consider approval to proceed with debt refinancing discussed last week. The proposal would reduce annual debt payments from $2.4 million to $975,000.
The council has been discussing the refinancing plan for several months. Financial adviser Larry Kidwell, president of Kidwell and Co., told the council during its June 18 work session that interest rates had fallen to historic lows.
“Based on inflation projections that are official, it’s actually negative interest rates after you take into consideration inflation,” he told the council.
The council had met in a special session prior to the work session, and recessed the meeting to discuss the refinancing plan. After about an hour of discussion, the council reconvened its special session and took a vote on the matter, which had not been part of the announced agenda.
Mayberry told the Chronicle, “There will be more discussion on the refinancing options and we really just gave our official financial advisor guidance to proceed with the direction we were looking to go before any decision to move forward is made.”
Other items on the agenda include appointments to the city’s personnel board, certificate of compliance for Dollar General at 1846 S. Main St., final reading of year-end budget adjustments, and purchase of a Ford F-750 for $84,595 for the utility maintenance department.
