South Cumberland Utility District’s board denied a request from the city of Crossville to serve a 30-unit development with sewer service following a septic system failure.
“The main concern that the South Cumberland Utility District had when they turned our request for service for them down was that a proposal had not been presented,” Crossville City Councilman J.H. Graham told the city council during its Feb. 11 meeting.
The utility district also needs information from Brian Houston with the Department of Environment and Conservation Groundwater Protection, Graham said.
The council approved requesting permission to serve Golf Court Town Homes during its December meeting.
Residents of the complex had tried to repair the septic system and sought service from the Tansi Property Owners Association, which operates a private sewer system. Neither action was successful, however. The property owners association said they could not meet their needs.
The city has been exploring the equipment needed to hook Golf Court Town Homes on to the 4-inch sewer line that serves Brown Elementary.
In December, Tim Begley, public works director, explained the city needed to change the sewer line to a low pressure line.
The townhomes would need 11 grinder pumps and 2-inch service lines from the property to the sewer line that runs along Dunbar Rd.
Graham moved to suspend the council’s rules to consider a motion on sending a proposal to South Cumberland Utility District and the Golf Court Town Homes “as soon as possible.”
Councilman Art Gernt supported suspending the rules to consider the motion, which was unanimously approved. Mayor James Mayberry supported the motion to make the presentation to the two groups.
“The proposal is 99% complete by our engineers,” Graham said.
Mayberry asked if the proposal would include estimates on the cost of the project for the residents of the Golf Court Town Homes. Graham said it would.
The motion was unanimously approved.
In other business, the city approved the following items:
•Application for a Community Development Block Grant for sewer system improvements not to exceed $630,000, with a 10% match from the city
•Agreement with West Cumberland Utility District to provide assistance when the utility has an emergency leak repair, with West Cumberland responsible for any expenses incurred
•Deduction of $2,564.65 from the price of painting and repairs at the Homestead Water Tank Project
•Review of the city’s public records policy, based on the state’s model policy
•$18,901.30 change order to the 2018 Community Development Block Grant sewer rehabilitation project to cover additional costs of paving incurred by the contractor
