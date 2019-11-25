The city hopes to recoup additional costs it incurred when it had to rebid a contract for pavement striping and sealing at Crossville Memorial Airport earlier this year.
“We applied for reimbursement of the overage at the airport,” City Engineer Tim Begley told the council during its work session Nov. 5. “They sent us back an email that they felt we were due about $9,000.”
The Tennessee Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division awarded the city a $637,042 grant for sealing and striping the airport runway and taxiway. The city was responsible for 5% of the cost, $33,528. When the city canceled the contract with Cantrell Construction in January 2019, it had to rebid the project, with the new bid coming in at $661,452.50. Engineering costs for rebidding the project were $20,637.
The city accepted a payment of $76,984.07 from the contractor’s bonding company, which defrayed most of the project.
TDOT agreed to amend the grant to provide $9,874 in additional funds for the project, funded at 95%.
“The bottom line is, we agreed for a 95% grant, and we want to make sure we get our 5% and not a penny more,” Begley said.
The council unanimously approved the amended grant contract.
The city is also preparing to make repairs to the maintenance building at the airport. According to city reports, the building has multiple leaks, is missing insulation and has substandard lighting. The council had originally approved a grant application for $100,000, but the construction costs came in at more than double the original estimates at $215,910.
The city will share 11% of the cost of the project through a TDOT Aeronautics grant, about $23,750. The council approved the third and final budget amendment to reflect the new construction costs and the cost of engineering design — $18,344, with the city responsible for 5% of the cost.
The council also approved an amended TDOT grant contract for the project.
The council also approved a base bid of $200,650 for the repairs submitted by Stubbs Construction Services and a construction administration contract with Atkins Engineering, at a cost of $15,260.
Begley explained during the Nov. 5 work session TDOT had approved the bids, contingent on approval by the council.
“We pretty much have the cash on hand,” he told the council.
He said the council needed to approve the two contracts related to the project contingent on the fully executed grant contract with TDOT. This ensures funding is in place before the council is committed to paying for the work.
“They [TDOT] send us a contract that is not signed,” Begley explained. “The mayor signs that and sends it back to Nashville. It takes about three weeks to get that back. There’s never been a problem, but we don’t want the mayor signing those contracts until the TDOT contract comes back.”
In other action, the council approved the following items:
•Disposal of a 1987 Ford F-400 fuel truck with an estimated value of $7,500. City Manager Greg Wood said during the council work session the fuel truck had not been in use because there were questions about the condition of the tank and concern of possible fuel contamination. The truck was purchased with a TDOT Aeronautics grant and the city will have to split the proceeds with the state
•Commercial lease agreement with Johnny Presley who plans to base an air ambulance service at Crossville Memorial Airport. The lease calls for a $30,000 rent payment each year for a five-year period beginning Dec. 1, 2019
