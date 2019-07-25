The Crossville City Council will dip into its fund reserves to pay off a $798,000 loan.
“I’d just like to see us pay it off,” Councilman J.H. Graham III told the council during its Tuesday morning special-called meeting.
The city financed about $1.2 million in 2016 to join in the digital P-25 emergency communications system developed by Cumberland County. The city bought about 200 new radios and new computer software. They also paid to add channels to the county’s radio system.
The three-year loan was up for renewal with a 3.35% interest rate.
City Finance Director Fred Houston said, “We have the money. It wouldn’t be a problem.”
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry supported Graham’s motion, which included a budget amendment for the unplanned expenditure.
Houston said the city has about $11 million in its reserves, with about $7.5 million for its “rainy-day” fund. The city earns about 2.5% interest on its savings. The rainy-day fund also allows the city to qualify for better interest rates on loans.
Mayberry asked if the city had obligations for maintenance of the system. The city does share in the maintenance cost of the radio units.
Graham said, “It’s my understanding we do not have any future obligation for repairs and maintenance on that equipment. This was a one-time shot to tie everything together and get us on a frequency everybody could listen to.”
Graham added the city has no ownership of the radio towers.
“They’re owned, operated and maintained by the county,” Graham said.
The motion was unanimously approved.
Councilman Scot Shanks said, “If there are no plans for the money then I’d say absolutely. It makes sense.”
Graham asked for an update on a recent social media post made by individuals claiming to be affiliated with the city of Crossville announcing an Aldi store would be coming to Crossville. The post was shared and viewed thousands of times before the original poster said it was not true.
“I don’t want that to happen again,” Graham said.
City Manager Greg Wood said the poster had included a description that the page was satire.
“The fact they put on the fake news that it was fake news makes it not a crime,” Wood told the council, adding the identity of the posters remains unconfirmed.
In other action, the council also approved buying a new vehicle for Crossville Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris South. The 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe will cost $37,098.60 from Wilson County Motors, and funds are included in the 2019-’20 city budget.
The council also approved a grant application for $3,000 to $6,000 from Public Entity Partners for employee safety equipment, training and education. The grant requires a local match.
The following budget amendments were also approved:
•$20,000 for paving walking trails at Centennial Park, approved on second reading
•Various year-end budget amendments to close out the 2018-’19 budget, approved on third and final reading
•$14,645.45 for sales tax audit payments to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, approved on third and final reading
