The Crossville City Council voted to move forward with a plan to provide sewer service to a 30-unit condominium development in the Lake Tansi Village community, but financing and legal issues still need to be finalized before the project proceeds.
"We have met with the [homeowners association] and went over this budget, and they were acceptable to the budget," said Tim Begley, public works director for the city, told the council during its April 7 work session.
The work session and the April 14 city council meeting were held via Zoom video conference due to the COVID-19 health emergency.
The Golf Court Town Homes development, located at the corner of Dunbar Rd. and Big Horn Dr., suffered a failure of its septic system last year. There is no appropriate site for a new septic system, and the Lake Tansi Property Owners Association said their private sewer system could not accommodate the condo units.
Total cost for the project would be about $443,340. Begley said the city's plan would call for the Golf Court Town Homes association to install and maintain 11 pumps, at a cost of approximately $200,000. The pumps would then take wastewater to a city-owned pump station that would then inject the material into the 4-inch sewer line that serves Brown Elementary School. The city's pump station and costs would be about $200,000, as well.
Up-front costs would include about $30,000 in a capacity charge — the cost the city would incur to increase the capacity of its sewer plant. Begley said the average water use of each unit is about 3,000 gallons a month.
"The capacity fee is something we've never done before," Begley said. "If we added a million gallons a day capacity to the sewer plant, it would cost $10 million."
The total cost per unit would be about $15,000 per unit. The city proposed financing that cost over 10 years, with monthly payments of $61 per month and monthly sewer fees of $33.93.
"That makes it economical for them to get on city sewer," Begley said. "Our goal was to get between $80 and $100."
Each unit would make 120 payments before the $61 fee is removed.
"That would be how we would finance the off-site improvements for the HOA," Begley said.
The pump station would only serve the development.
"They're the only ones paying for it, so it would only take care of them," Begley said.
South Cumberland Utility District has granted the city permission to provide sewer service to the development.
The Golf Court Town Homes association, however, has asked for 20 years of financing. City Attorney Will Ridley is also looking at options that would allow the city to recoup its investment.
Tuesday, Crossville Mayor James Mayberry asked the council to approve taking on the project, pending finalization of a legal agreement between the city and homeowners association.
Councilman J.H. Graham III said he wanted to be sure that the city has a lien should property be foreclosed or units sold.
Ridley said he was working on securing adequate collateral for the project. He suggested the council only vote to move forward pending loan documents, which would include loan term.
The motion was unanimously approved, but the matter will come back to the council for final approval in the future.
The council also approved contracts for utility relocation in the Hwy. 127 N. area as part of a road-widening project. The Tennessee Department of Transportation expects to award bids for the first phase of the project — from about Interstate 40 north to the area of Potato Farm Rd. — in August this year, and they need utility providers to be ready to pay for utility upgrades and relocations.
The city will pay $1.5 million for upgrades to the waterlines, and $194,400 for the sewer relocation.
There have been changes to the project since the city approved a contract with engineers in April 2019, and that has led to additional costs, Begley said. The contract includes $511,706 for contracts with the TDOT-approved contractor for the project, up from $390,402.68.
