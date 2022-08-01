The Crossville City Council has set a special-called meeting Tuesday to discuss the Village Inn.
The meeting will follow the council’s regular monthly work session, which begins at 5 p.m.
According to the agenda, City Attorney Will Ridley will discuss the legal issues related to a habitation ban issued to residents and owners of the Village Inn July 27.
City officials closed the facility last week after an inspection found numerous safety and health concerns. According to a press release from the Crossville Police Department, fire and codes inspections observed that concrete on overhead walkways was deteriorating with missing and falling concrete. Handrails and support posts were broken, loose and hanging. One unit, which was occupied, had standing water in the floor. Residents walked on boards to stay out of the potentially hazardous water.
Nearly all of the approximately 60 units were occupied. Residents were given until that evening to leave, with another week to collect their belongings. Several agencies were contacted to assist the displaced residents and the Cumberland County Volunteer Organizations Assisting in Disaster was activated to provide a coordinated response to individual needs.
However, the facility was reopened the next day.
Meetings are held at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St. The public is invited to attend.
