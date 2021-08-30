Dear Uncle Gib reader, it is 7,289 miles from Crossville, TN, to Kabul, Afghanistan. By contrast, it is only a few miles to the 9/11 Memorial at 1423 Livingston Road in Crossville.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. the community will be commemorating the 20th anniversary of the militant Islamist terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, DC, and thwarted attack in Pennsylvania. Will you be one of those who attends the memorial remembrance program in respect to the 2,977 people from 70 different nations that died 20 years ago?
The chairs will be spaced; however, you will be able to move them a little further apart if you wish to have more spacing, or you may bring your own chair. Masks are worn by personal preference; however, there will be a table provided with masks if you wish one and forgot to bring yours. Arrangements have been made for a tent if one is necessary, or the program may be moved into the new addition on the east side of the main fire hall if weather demands such a move.
Local resident Mrs. Jo Ann Finn lost her brother, Patrick D. Byrne, 39, NYFD firefighter, in Ladder Company #101. His unit lost one lieutenant and six firefighters in the North Tower of the World Trade Center. His obituary gave the comment from his mother, Anne Byrne, that Patrick had studied accounting for two years at Staten Island Community College in Sunnyside, but he did not like being confined to a chair. In the mid 1980s he established his own roofing company. Working from home he expanded his business to include carpentry, tile and concrete work. Anne further commented that you could drive all over Staten Island and see roofs, windows, and decks that he had built.
Patrick later became a firefighter, graduating from the fire academy in 1994. In 2000, he injured his foot battling a fire in Brooklyn. His mother asked him to be more careful. Patrick was survived by his parents, Robert Sr. and Anne; five brothers, Robert Jr., William, Garrette, Francis and Thomas; and three sisters, Joanne Finn, Catherine Tolino and Judith Stone.
“Patrick Byrne was an excellent firefighter who knew his job,” said his fire Captain Thomas Giordano. His mother said when a family member would ask Patrick what he did at the firehouse he would reply, “Fighting fires, saving lives.”
Keynote speaker for our memorial service will be FDNY Lt. Patrick Clancy (retired). His services are being provided at no cost to our community. For the past five years Lt. Clancy has been involved in the charity projects of the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation. Stephen Siller was the youngest of seven children born to Mae and George Siller. At the age of eight, his father passed away, and eighteen months later his mother also passed away leaving him an orphan. He was raised by his other siblings and went through times of struggle, but with the love of his siblings and training of his parents, he became an extraordinary person and dedicated firefighter.
On September 11, 2001, Stephen had just finished his shift at Brooklyn’s Squad #1 and was headed to play golf with his brothers. He heard on his scanner of the airplane hitting the North Tower. He called his wife and told her to call his brothers and tell them he would be late joining them. When he reached the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel it was already closed. Stephen strapped 60 pounds of gear to his back and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers where he gave up his life while saving others.
He was survived by his wife, five children and loving siblings. Growing up under the guiding philosophy of St. Francis of Assisi, Stephen adopted his inspirational phrase, “While we have time, let us do good.” This is the philosophy that led his siblings to establish Tower To Tunnel Foundation in his memory.
