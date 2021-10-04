The Crossville Personnel Board is the place for city employees to air workplace grievances.
In a unique hearing held last week, the concern was not a complaint but an appeal for a second look at city policy to provide relief for employees forced to take time off because of COVID-19 protocols relating to positive tests and exposure.
While the vast majority of hearings heard by the five-member board are of an adversarial nature, the session was about issues that could be raised in the future relating to mandated sick time.
The request was brought to the board by Crossville Police Lt. Jonathan O’Neal, a 15-year veteran officer who told the board he was not angry with anyone. His filing was out of concern with present policy.
All city employees — including first responders with the fire and police departments — earn sick days credit with length of service. Within the past year, Crossville City Council extended the number of sick days with pay by 80 in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic. Those days can be used with proof of having the virus or being exposed to the virus through a positive test.
O’Neal told the board the problem he sees is the mandatory time off when an officer is exposed to COVID at home. The city operates under the CDC mandates.
He prefaced his comments by stating, “I am not mad at anyone … I have not seen evidence of sick time being exploited … I can see this affecting the younger officer.”
Veteran officers with the department have the benefit of banking a large number of sick time through longevity. The newer officers have not served enough time to have a lot of sick days to use.
“COVID hits and wipes out employees sick time,” O’Neal continued. “If employees run out of sick days, it affects their paychecks. When having to choose between a paycheck and providing for their families, some might be led to not report exposure at home.”
O’Neal added that there was nothing in city policy requiring employees to report COVID-19 exposures that might run through a family like dominoes.
“Our officers want to do the right thing, but to not report exposures is putting more in danger,” O’Neal said.
Board Chairman Matt Dukes commented, “I understand where you are coming from.” But understanding a solution to the issue wasn’t as easy, noting the city is in “unprecedented times.”
Board member Pete Souza suggested giving the city manager discretion to provide relief should this issue become a reality. He put that in the form of a motion, which died for lack of a second.
City Attorney William Ridley noted that city cannot make special exceptions to change policies for one department and not make it citywide.
Police Chief Jessie Brooks said he also understood O’Neal’s concerns.
“I’ve looked for an alternate and found none,” Brooks said. “This is all so new (the virus) and is constantly changing.”
He added that he has consulted with City Manager Greg Wood without coming up with a solution.
“All of the police department has suffered from this,” Brooks said in reference to COVID-19.
One option the city might consider is changing policy to allow workers to “gift” hours of sick time to those who might find themselves running out of paid time off.
This would allow those employees who have accrued a lot of sick days to give some of their paid time off to others.
Wood said allowing employees who wish to share their sick time might be an alternative.
A motion was made for the city manager and an ad hoc committee to study the issue further and report
back to the board and council.
