Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks thinks a new camera system can help his department make the community safer.
He’s asked to purchase 10 license plate reader cameras to go up around the city.
But he insists the cameras are not traffic enforcement cameras — such as those used to enforce speed limits or running red lights sometimes found in other communities.
“There’s no way I can write a ticket with this,” Brooks said, showing the Chronicle the system using the Fairfield Glade cameras.
The photos are still pictures, and they show the vehicle, including visible license plates.
It does not record speed information or show if a traffic light violation is occurring.
The system does allow the department to set alerts for specific vehicles or makes and models or to review which vehicles may have been in the area at the time an incident occurred. Data is stored for a month.
The department can also set alerts for vehicles to help locate people, like in a Silver Alert where someone is missing, to locate stolen vehicles, or to track suspects.
“It’s eyes 24/7,” said Deputy Chief Chris Kendrick. “It doesn’t take a break. It doesn’t require overtime.”
Kendrick said the city of Cookeville has used the system with great success. The department was able to apprehend a suspect wanted in a terrorism investigation and recover three or four stolen vehicles.
The system from Flock Safety will cost $28,500. Funding for the purchase was included in the city’s 2022-’23 budget.
There is a state grant available that could help the city purchase additional cameras. Cameras purchased with state grant money would likely have to be placed on state highway rights of way. Locally purchased cameras could then go to some of the side streets in the city.
As for traffic enforcement cameras, Brooks said that would require approval of the Crossville City Council and someone to monitor the system 24/7 — something he doesn’t believe to be the best use of his manpower and resources.
“I don’t like them,” Brooks said of traffic enforcement cameras. “You have a constitutional right to face your accuser. How do you cross-examine a camera?”
The Crossville City Council will discuss the purchase when it meets today at 5 p.m. for its monthly work session. The meeting will be held at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St. The public is invited to attend.
