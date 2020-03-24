The Crossville City Council will cover the cost of malpractice insurance for its fire department medical director, satisfying one more provision of the council’s approval of a city vehicle for the local surgeon.
“There’s one provision left in the agreement,” city attorney Will Ridley told the council during its March 3 work session.
The agreement gives Dr. Mark Fox the use of a vehicle equipped with emergency lights, allowing him to respond to the scene of medical emergencies and provide pre-hospital care beyond the scope of emergency medical personnel.
The council approved permitting Fox the use of the city vehicle in January, provided he obtain the proper malpractice insurance to cover the city and complete a vehicle use agreement.
The policy, offered by AB Risk Specialist Inc., covers Fox with part-time malpractice coverage in his role as medical director. It also names the city of Crossville as an “additional insured” entity. Annual cost of the policy is $1,858.
The policy limits liability to $1 million for each incident and $3 million total coverage.
“The question is how does the city want to pay for it?” Ridley asked, asking if the cost would be shared between the city and Fox or one party would bear the total cost.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry said the city already agreed to provide a vehicle, vehicle insurance, fuel and maintenance for Fox’s use. The city also pays Fox $200 a month.
“We’ve already made a pretty good commitment,” he said. “In the research I’ve done with others, the insurance aspect has been covered by the doctor.”
Councilman J.H. Graham III said, “Because of the increase in responsibilities and the increase in latitude that we have given our medical director, my motion — if I get to make a motion next Tuesday night — will be to cover the insurance.”
Graham added the expanded duties of the medical director position is still on a trial basis.
Under the agreement, Fox is to conduct annual training for fire and emergency medical employees of the city and provide first responder medical care from “time to time.”
Fox said, “This is something you folks asked for, and rightfully so. Mr. Ridley has helped me a lot navigate this process to get you named as the policy holder. The issue of the insurance will be addressed through this, if that’s how you decide to proceed.”
During the March 10 meeting, Councilman Rob Harrison moved to pay the insurance premium and approve the proposed independent contractor agreement with Fox, supported by Councilman Scot Shanks.
Mayberry asked the fire department to include information on medical director activities each month.
“I’m talking about emergency activities the medical director attends, and whether it be in the city or county or mutual aid,” Mayberry said.
Harrison and Shanks agreed to add that requirement to their motion, which was approved with Mayberry voting no.
In other business, the council approved the following items:
•temporary closure of Cook Rd. on April 18 for the Run to Read 5K
•certificate of compliance for Peavine Wine & Spirits
•appointment of Levonn Hubbard to the Cumberland County Board of Equalization
•budget amendment of $8,486.14 to purchase six beverage coolers for city concession stands, second reading
•budget amendment of $20,815.24 to purchase self-serve fueling terminals at Crossville Memorial Airport, second reading
•updating the city’s municipal flood damage prevention ordinance to reflect areas annexed into the city’s jurisdiction since 2007, approved on second reading
•$18,901.30 change order and budget amendment for the city sewer rehab project, closing out the 2018 Community Development Block Grant project
•resolution to issue water and sewer revenue and tax bonds for up to $890,000 to finance construction of a water storage tank off Hwy. 127 N. for the Catoosa Water Department, with a 40-year loan at 2.25% interest. The project includes a $160,500 grant.
•contract amendment with JR Wauford and Company for $27,000 to complete documents required to pursue a State Revolving Fund loan for water and sewer improvements at Meadow Park Lake water treatment facility
•three-year extension with Ben Lomand for phone, internet and video services for city facilities
•approval of $669,765-bid from Ironwood Construction and Engineering LLC for construction of the Miller Ave. sewer force main project
•$6,590 maintenance plan for two turbo blowers used at the city wastewater treatment facility
