Crossville City Council will take the next step toward appointing a public works director when it convenes in monthly session next week.
The creation of the position, recommended in a salary study late last year, was approved Dec. 23, 2019, and was to be included in the Jan. 19 pay period.
But Councilman J.H. Graham III said he was told by City Manager Greg Wood it hadn’t been carried out due to the COVID-19 health crisis disrupting regular business and affecting revenue.
“He told me he left the position out of the current budget because of two reasons,” Graham said during Tuesday’s monthly City Council work session. “The budget concerns, of course, and that the position would not be necessary if the city joined the county water authority.”
The current city budget, approved June 29, did not include the public works director position. Graham said he consulted with City Attorney Will Ridley, who confirmed that a new motion would need to be made for a budget amendment to include the position.
Graham said the water authority notion caught him by surprise. The matter, he said, has not been broached in any meetings he participated in, and he’s concerned about the city joining into such a partnership.
The opposition he cited included the city relinquishing its utility assets and system, as well as pledging its credit and taxing powers to the partnership, identified as the Cumberland Plateau Water and Wastewater Authority. He proposed bringing the discussion before City Council.
“I think if the purpose of this authority is to provide for a longterm water resource for our community, let it be known that the city would invite and welcome all districts to help raise Meadow Park Lake so as to stick their own straw into it, and to get their checkbooks out,” Graham said.
Mayor James Mayberry said the discussion is unnecessary.
“Not all of the utilities are agreeable to joining the authority,” he said. “So at this point, it’s dead.”
Both Graham and Wood recognized that point as an opportunity to reintroduce the public works position. The salary study gave guidance for an organizational chart and a salary in the $80,000-per-year range.
“I would like to do internal applicants first because we have a very qualified and also, of course, the person I’m thinking of is sitting right to my left,” Wood said, indicating City Engineer Tim Begley.
The city manager said moving Begley into that slot would allow the city to secure a young engineer to groom as city engineer as Begley assumes more managerial duties in something of an assistant city manager’s role. That would allow him to advance and continue to contribute to the engineering department.
“I don’t think you can find a better qualified person who knows this city better than Tim,” Wood said.
Mayberry added, “There’s a lot of things that he does that would not be under his job as the public works director. I’d hate to lose that.”
The City Council’s monthly session will convene at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.