The Crossville City Council will soon consider options for concession services at its local parks. The decision could impact the need for a proposed food truck ordinance and exclusive service contracts.
“Nick’s [Italian Ice] has been a good tenant,” said Ethan Medley, leisure services director, during the council’s Dec. 13 retreat.
Under the current contract, the business must have concessions open and available from March through October on specified days and times. But the local business only pays $700 in rent each year.
Now, the company has asked for exclusive service rights to Centennial Park and changes to its obligation at Duer Soccer Complex.
“In their perfect world, they would only do tournaments at Duer,” Medley said.
But, with such a low rent charged, Medley said its possible other vendors might show interest in bidding on a contract.
Other options include relying on food trucks for all concessions at city parks or having the city resume concession operations.
Food trucks “would be fantastic for our tournaments,” Medley said. “But Tuesday nights men’s league, food trucks aren’t showing up, and we wouldn’t have food at all.”
City-operated concessions wouldn’t cost much for supplies. The problem is in hiring and supervising staff, Medley said.
Mayor James Mayberry said lines were often shorter at concession stands when the city operated them, but Councilman J.H. Graham said that convenience came with a $60,000 deficit.
“I’m loyal to the situation where we bid it out or give him whatever it takes to keep him where he is,” Graham said.
Wood said city attorney Will Ridley advised Centennial could be offered as an exclusive service area with one or two designated food truck spots. Vendors would have to pay a fee to use those designated spots.
Medley said, “Just make sure there’s an equal playing field with insurance and everything. We don’t really check that. If you have a city business license, you’re good.”
Wood said the vendor said the operation lost money during must of the year, and the business relied on the high-attendance events like the Fourth of July to make up costs and profit.
At the newly renovated Garrison Park, there is no established concession stand. It does have hook up for one mobile unit, however.
Mason Fox, programs manager, said there will be a growing need for concessions at that location as activities and programs are added.
Medley said Garrison Park could be included in the contract with Nick’s Italian Ice since the business has a mobile unit.
“Or, we could just sell the spot daily,” he said.
Wood said food trucks are growing in popularity.
“People fuss about places to eat, and food trucks are popular. We can leave Garrison as an option and encourage more of those,” he said.
City Clerk Valerie Hale said city hall fields calls every week from new food truck vendors from inside Cumberland County and the surrounding region.
Wood had proposed a food truck ordinance in November, but vendors objected, he said.
He suggested the council consider establishing two or three designated spaces at Centennial Park for food truck vendors, charge a fee and set up a reservation system for available dates.
Garrison could operate under a similar plan, he said.
