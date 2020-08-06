The Crossville Water Department experienced water losses of 31% from Jan. 1-June 30, with a 41% loss in June alone.
That has Councilman J.H. Graham III worried.
“At a 19% water loss, we would have lost 154 million [gallons],” he said during Tuesday’s monthly City Council work session. “We lost and have unaccounted-for water for 254 million [gallons] in six months. At a city-user rate of $5.34 [per 1,000 gallons], Mr. Mayor, that’s $54,417.”
He called the Council’s attention to the state Comptroller’s Water and Wastewater Financing Board, which requires Tennessee water systems to operate with a water loss of 19.9% or less.
City Manager Greg Wood said he and City Engineer Tim Begley have discussed assessing what’s coming out of the water treatment plant. There has also been talk of replacing water meters and issuing requests for proposals for firms to identify the source of water leaks or loss.
“We can see that we could be double-pumping some water at Meadow Park [Lake], and we’d like to install two master meters leaving the plant,” Begley said. “We’ve drawn out the plans, and we had a contractor price it about six months ago, and it was about half a million [dollars].”
He added, “We’ve been trying to figure out what the problem was, because we weren’t expecting half a million.”
A second contractor has since priced the job at around $200,000, Begley said.
“That’s not actual water that we’re losing into the ground,” he explained. “It’s water that we may be miscounting because of bad check valves at the pump house. We don’t have that issue at [Lake] Holiday.”
Wood noted that the loss may actually be the result of miscounting how much water is going out of Meadow Park Lake due to the double pumping, and the master meters would provide accuracy in showing that.
The actions were among those Graham suggested as he asked Mayor James Mayberry to put the matter on the agenda for the Council’s monthly meeting. Others included auditing reports, recalibrating water meters and checking customer meters.
Wood recommended the purchase of the Meadow Park Lake master meters and, at the water department’s suggestion, replacing about 3,000 customer meters that are old and nearing the end of their warranties.
The amount of water use is transmitted to the department’s billing department from the customer’s meter and, when the registers go bad, it can inaccurately reflect the water usage.
“I had one at the store that, I got a call from downstairs that I must have a water leak, because I had an excessive bill,” noted Mayberry, who owns and operates Mayberry’s Furniture downtown. “I couldn’t find a water leak underneath that concrete floor, but they came up and checked. And my register, I guess that’s what you call it, was bad. The electronics. So I can relate.”
Other utility-related matters to be added to the agenda is consideration of a $132,500 bid for the Genesis North pump station repairs and a change order for the Brookhaven and Highland Lane water line project adds 45 days to the work with no additional funding.
The monthly City Council session will convene at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St.
