The Crossville City Council took additional steps toward issuing bonds of up to $48 million when it met in a special-called session last week.
The bonds will be used to refinance existing debt and take care of some new projects.
“We went back and the original agreement had language about travel expenses and negotiating the fee of $3 per $1,000 on the refinance,” explained City Attorney Will Ridley.
White & Regen, PLC was approved as bond counsel and disclosure for the city. The council approved the agreement and a Blanket Letter of Representations that allows the Depository Trust Company to act as a representative of the city in the upcoming bond sale.
In other business, the council approved a quitclaim deed to the Industrial Development Board. The city had given CoLinx property for construction when it moved to Cumberland County in 1996, but the deed had an error in the legal description.
The quitclaim deed corrects that error, making sure the two tracts conveyed by the city are adjoining.
The council also approved the third and final reading of a budget amendment accepting CARES Act grant funds for the Crossville Memorial Airport and second reading of the closure of city street right of way on Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.