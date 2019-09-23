The Crossville Fire Department will not be issuing burn permits in the city limits until conditions are more desirable for safe outdoor burning.
Crossville Fire Chief Mike Turner and his staff will monitor the weather conditions daily and reinstitute open burning as conditions improve. The move does not include outdoor fireplaces or approved outdoor fire pits.
Continuing dry weather prompted the state to begin requiring burn permits early this year. Individuals wishing to burn outside will need to apply for a burn permit beginning Monday, Sept. 23. The state normally requires burn permits from Oct. 15 to May 15 each year.
The move is precautionary, the state Division of Forestry said in a press release. The state has not seen an increase in the number of wildfires and indices don’t suggest a high fire danger at this time.
“This precautionary measure will be beneficial as we continue to monitor fire risk,” State Forester David Arnold said. “The burn permit system focuses attention on safety, and it’s important for citizens to know when, where, and how to safely burn debris. Caution and conservative judgment should always be used when working with fire.”
Obtaining a burn permit is free, fast, and simple. If you are burning a leaf or brush pile that is smaller than 8 feet by 8 feet in size, the online system provides a quick and efficient way to apply. For a larger burn, contact the local Division of Forestry Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Individuals living outside the city limits of Crossville and outside Fairfield Glade may apply for permits at burnsafetn.org or by calling 484-4548.
More than 300,000 permits are issued each year, and they are only issued when conditions are conducive to safe burning. If you live inside city limits, there may be additional restrictions. Check with your municipality before you burn.
For a list of materials that may not be burned, check the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation's open burning guidelines at www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/apc-air-pollution-control-home/apc/open-burning.html.
Burning without a permit is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine. Wildfires caused by arson are a class C felony punishable by 3 to 15 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Anyone with information about suspected arson activity should call the state Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day, and you may remain anonymous when providing information. Cash awards are offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report illegal burning, please call 1-888-891-TDEC.
Visit www.BurnSafeTN.org for additional tips to burn safely and to protect your community.
